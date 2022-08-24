The future of shipping might just be plain sailing

Soaring use of personal aircraft causes political rumpus in France over carbon emissions
Around 3500 BC, Egyptian mariners suspended woven reeds on ships to capture wind to propel boats along the Nile River, inventing the first sailboats and enabling maritime commerce. Now modern-day shippers are adapting this ancient technology in a bid to tackle the very 21st century challenge of greenhouse gas emissions.
Some of the biggest names in the maritime trade are investing in retrofitting or building newly designed vessels that harness wind energy to meet pollution-busting goals and emissions standards. From giant kites that pull cargo ships to inflatable sails to spinning rotors that create lift, the move towards wind-powered commercial vessels will generate a doubling of such ships on the water by 2023.
Although starting from a low base, global shipping giants including Cargill, Maersk Tankers, and Mitsui are tacking into the wind to cut emissions, betting on the revived technology to help meet the industry goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions from the global fleet by 50% by 2050, from 2008 levels.
“The pressure to move and act now is being felt,” says Christopher Palsson, MD of Maritime Insight, an industry consulting company. “After some years of slow activity, there’s now a lot of interest in wind, and we are seeing traction and movement. Still, it will take time.”
Shipping is likely to face a transformation over the next several decades that is as dramatic a disruption as the one it faced at the end of the 19th century.
By the end of this year, 25 commercial vessels — including seven delivered in 2022 — will make use of wind-powered innovations, according to trade group International Windship Association. By the end of 2023, that number will almost double, to 49.
Despite being derailed by the pandemic, a number of high-profile deliveries or orders have been made or place in the last 18 months. Airseas, founded by former engineers at aerospace giant Airbus, installed a parafoil kite that can be deployed with the push of a button on a Louis Dreyfus Armateurs SAS vessel chartered by Airbus. The device will cut shipping fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 20%, or as much as 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, the company says.
In July, Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) boosted its Airseas kite orders to five and signed a contract to install as many as 50 on its fleet of about 420 vessels. Deploying wind propulsion technologies is a “key component of our strategy” to adopt an ambitious net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050, said Michitomo Iwashita, managing executive officer of K Line, in a news release.
Meanwhile, giant commodity trader Cargill will pilot-test two 36m-high rigid wind sails made of steel and composite glass that will be outfitted on the 229m-long carrier that it charters and Mitsubishi owns. The vessel is longer than the length of two US football fields. Sails could help cut emissions on a new-build ship optimised for wind by as much as 30%, which equates to about 6,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, according to Cargill. It plans for the ship to operate commercial runs for up to six months after it is delivered in the first quarter of 2023. If the trial is successful, Cargill plans to retrofit as many as 10 more ships, says Jan Dieleman, president of its ocean transportation business.
“Decarbonisation is a very big piece for us. It’s the biggest challenge the industry is facing,” Dieleman says. “If you really want to make a step change you need to get to wind and zero-emission fuels.”
Shipping transports 90% of world trade and accounts for 3% of global greenhouse emissions, or about 1-billion tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.
With the focus on drastically cutting emissions, the shipping industry is likely to face a transformation over the next several decades that is as dramatic a disruption as the one it faced at the end of the 19th century, when commercial ships propelled by wind and sails quickly lost favour as the Industrial Revolution ushered in the diesel engine.
In 2014, when the International Windship Association was formed, shipowners would laugh or walk out of the room when the group’s secretary, Gavin Allwright, brought up wind energy for commercial vessels. Now, he says, shipowners line up to get the latest on wind news when he fields calls several times a week about the technology.
There are about 12 wind propulsion systems on the market, with as many as seven more coming online in 2023, Allwright says. Several companies, including Norsepower in Helsinki, offer rotor sails — one of the more developed innovations, since the rotors have been around since the 1920s. The large, round cylinders can be as tall as 35m and spin to create a pressure differential that propels the vessel forward.
BAR Technologies, which designed the 37.5m rigid sails that will be installed on Cargill’s chartered ship, and others are competing to install multiple sails on vessels. Michelin, the tyre company, will install a 100m² inflatable and retractable automated wing sail on a container ship for a trial later in 2022, it says. Netherlands-based Econowind is installing its Ventifoil wing-shaped device, which creates suction that generates thrust for a ship, on two cargo vessels this year. Others are developing a sail that can be put in a container after use and easily moved around to other ships.
Bloomberg Businessweek. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
