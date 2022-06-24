BIG READ: Spotify takes the long view as it shrugs off losses from podcasting

Dawn Ostroff rose to the top of the TV industry in the 2000s by developing deliciously addictive shows such as America’s Next Top Model and Gossip Girl. A former local news reporter, she has credited her success to knowing what young people like. After more than three decades in TV, Ostroff saw that a generation raised on the internet had forsaken cable for apps such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. She took the job as Spotify’s chief content officer in 2018 to make a new kind of hit.

Spotify Technology was just starting to build its podcasting business when Ostroff joined, and it needed to find a splashy way to attract listeners. Though she had no background in podcasting — or music, for that matter — her time in TV taught her how to talk to talent. Over the next four years, Ostroff spent more than $1bn on the business, licensing shows, buying production studios and signing exclusive deals with celebrities, including the Obamas, Kim Kardashian and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2021, Ostroff’s research and data team asked a question that many at Spotify already knew the answer to: had any of this spending yielded a major new hit? The team produced a report that basically said no, according to five current and former employees who did not want to be named discussing internal business.

Spotify evaluated how well shows did based on listenership, their traction on social media, and if they attracted new fans to the service, among other criteria. The team, the employees say, identified two groundbreaking hits — neither of which Spotify produced: Serial, the true-crime drama that introduced many to the format (and is now owned by the New York Times), and The Joe Rogan Experience, a talk show from the former host of Fear Factor. (Rogan’s show is now exclusive to Spotify.) A couple of dozen shows were classified as lesser hits.