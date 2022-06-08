Chickens are flying to top of the food chain

There’s an even darker side to the ascent of chicken. The birds can now put on kilograms so quickly that organs and muscles can’t keep up, making it hard for them to stand. Bird flu outbreaks, like the ones that recently struck the US Midwest and East Coast, are bigger and more severe because of increasing use of industrial production methods.

The cost of production versus total output in poultry has probably fallen to a third of what it was 30 years ago, says Tai Lin, managing partner of Proterra Asia, a private equity firm that invests in the food industry. Farmers haven’t figured out how to achieve the same for other animals. “It’s become the most economic meat,” Lin says.

Demand is increasing so rapidly that producers can’t keep up, causing shortages to emerge. Restaurateurs in the US are engaged in a brutal competition for supplies. Chicken chain Wingstop says it wants to buy a processing plant, which would make it the first large US restaurant operator to venture that far up the supply chain.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers, a Texas chain that sells only fried chicken, French fries and a few sides was dropped by its biggest poultry supplier last year because it didn’t have enough product. The only alternative source that Layne’s head of operations, Samir Wattar, could find was charging almost double the price. This year, even though prices are still elevated, he’s locked in more than needed, just to make sure he won’t run out.