Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’ missed what most women needed

Since then, it’s become increasingly clear that women’s ascent up the corporate ladder isn’t entirely within their control. #MeToo and Black Lives Matter led more people to recognise that widespread harassment, discrimination, and bias keep women from advancing at work.

“For Black women, women of colour, I don’t think Lean In fit then or fits now,” says Karen Boykin-Towns, president and CEO of Brooklyn-based consulting firm Encore Strategies and vice chair of the national board of directors for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. (LeanIn.org’s 2021 report found that women of colour make up just 4% of the C-suite.)

As times changed, Sandberg updated her views. In 2016, a year after her husband suddenly died, she wrote in a Facebook post: “I did not really get how hard it is to succeed at work when you are overwhelmed at home.” (This was before the last two years of Covid-19 quarantines and school closures.) She’s also acknowledged that women of colour face additional biases not addressed in her book.

In the meantime, Sandberg’s role at Facebook became less compatible with her avowed values. While early in her tenure she was credited with creating Facebook’s lucrative ad-sales model, in recent years the company failed to rein in misinformation and hate speech and the improper sharing of user data. Most recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that she worked to suppress news about a restraining order against her former boyfriend, Bobby Kotick, the Activision Blizzard CEO.

Lamb, who’s working to get Facebook to ensure that the metaverse isn’t rife with racism and sexism, takes a harsh view. “She’s leaving Facebook a mess,” she says. “Trying to reform Facebook is an exercise in banging your head against the wall because of the incredible power that [CEO Mark] Zuckerberg has. But you would have thought, as Zuckerberg’s mentor, Sheryl Sandberg would’ve done more to help unwind that power structure. And she didn’t.”

Women made up 37% of the Meta workforce and held 36% of leadership roles as of 2020, the most recent data release shows. That’s an improvement from 31% of the overall workforce and 23% of managers in “senior levels” when the company put out its first diversity report in 2014. Twitter has a higher share of women in leadership at 39.5%. Alphabet has fewer at 28%. But what we’ve learned in the past 10 years is that numbers like those aren’t the whole picture. Sandberg was just one person up against a machine she helped build and the ultimate power at Meta, Zuckerberg. A few raises and a few more women in higher positions don’t address the underlying problem.

