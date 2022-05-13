Venture capitalists cast the net wide in search of fish farming profit

Off the western coast of Panama, near a town called Puerto Armuelles where Chiquita Banana once had a major presence, Forever Oceans is preparing to harvest almost 1.3-million kilograms of yellowtail to sell in fillets or for sushi.

While the eight-year-old start-up’s product is seafood, its executives spend a lot of time talking about the innovation that goes into the floating cages where its fish spend their lives. The company will succeed, they say, because it has improved the core technologies, from specialised enclosures to sensors and robotics, needed to raise large amounts of seafood farther out in the ocean than traditional fish farms.

Investors’ hunger is increasing for start-ups with big plans for food. Venture capitalists ploughed more than $39bn into food-related tech companies in 2021, double the amount they put into the sector the year before, according to Pitchbook Data, a research company.

More than half that funding went to digital grocers and online marketplaces, natural targets for investors accustomed to assessing software companies that build consumer products. But there is also growing interest in sustainable food production. Fish farming, which grew 527% from 1990 to 2018, according to the UN, is poised to become an even larger part of the supply chain.

The UN said in a 2020 report that about 34% of fish stocks were overfished. According to the World Bank, the figure is much higher, at 90%. To venture investors, this looks like a strategy for innovative businesses that can be both lucrative and environmentally useful.

“Two-thirds of the world is covered by the ocean,” says Bruce Leak, co-founder and general partner at the venture capital firm Playground Global, who has not invested in Forever Oceans but sees deep-ocean aquaculture as a potentially valuable area. “That’s where mother nature raises the fish we eat, which we can no longer sustainably catch.”