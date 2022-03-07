When your boss becomes a hologram

These days, the technology is making its way into corporate headquarters and onto stages for conferences and sales presentations. “Holograms were never in demand for anything but entertainment until recently,” says David Nussbaum, who founded Portl in 2019. “Instead of digitally resurrecting dead artists, I saw holograms as a new way of communication.”

Some sceptics say Portl and its rivals don’t offer true holograms, but rather two-dimensional holographic projections. Strictly speaking, holograms are meant to be 3D images projected into thin air by lasers, so you can walk around and view them from all angles. Portl’s images, by contrast, require the box, which creates the illusion of depth, but when viewed from the side or behind it’s ... just a box. Google is testing a booth with cameras and a glass screen where users can chat face-to-face with life-size, 3D images of each other. And Microsoft offers holograms viewed through virtual-reality headsets.

The problem, says Larry O’Reilly, CEO of Toronto-based ARHT Media, is that full-size holograms require more data than today’s networks can typically transmit. His company, which has a long list of multinational clients such as AstraZeneca, Ericsson and UBS, uses a projector to show an image on a screen.

Customers can buy a set-up to capture and display holograms for about $100,000 or lease it for $25,000 a day. Last year, ARHT signed a deal with WeWork, the shared-offices company, to offer the service, and it’s building hologram studios in 30 locations from New York to Singapore.

“People can’t look away,” O’Reilly says. “We create the illusion of 3D in a life-size person or object with no noticeable latency, which creates a sense of presence.”

Sherrif Karamat, CEO of the Professional Convention Management Association, says he’s a fan of the technology but insists vendors must bring down prices sharply before it will be widely adopted. A year ago he appeared as a hologram via ARHT’s technology at his group’s annual meeting in Singapore.

Onstage with a live moderator and several others, he says the conversation flowed easily, and he even elbow-bumped a fellow speaker at one point. “Holograms are here to stay, and they’ll be used more and more,” Karamat says. “But we’ll always want to be there in the room at times.”

