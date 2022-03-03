The fog of cyberwar descends on Ukraine and Russia

Hackers often have an incentive to pretend they are someone else. Criminals can pose as state actors to intimidate victims, while government-employed hackers may pose as independent political activists or criminals to sow confusion.

“We are for sure, without any hesitation, starting to see false-flag operations appear,” says Jim Guinn, who leads the global cybersecurity practice at the consulting and IT firm Accenture. Guinn and other experts have observed hackers exploiting the increase in political attacks associated with the Russian invasion as a cover for breaking into networks and stealing data for their own ends.

Sophisticated attackers will sometimes try to confuse forensic investigators by using publicly available hacking tools, or tools associated with other hackers, even if they have more advanced techniques at their disposal.

“If you wanted to steal pictures of someone’s diary and get away with it without them knowing, you’d break into their house, flip over the mattresses, and steal their TV to make it really look like a stupid burglary,” says Andrew Morris, founder of cybersecurity firm GreyNoise Intelligence.

So far the conflict has lacked chillingly destructive hacks like the 2014 attack on Ukraine’s power grid or the 2017 NotPetya attack, which Western intelligence agencies have described as a Russian move against Ukrainian targets that ended up also causing significant damage to corporations globally. But experts worry the chances of dangerous cyberadventurism will increase the longer the conflict goes on, whether it comes from Russia or other entities without direct involvement in this conflict.

“We should all just take a moment and light a candle and pray,” Guinn says. “Because I do believe that there are bad actors that are watching and learning how the world responds, and may determine that it’s OK for them to advance their agenda by launching additional cyber and kinetic events against their adversaries.”

