Nordic welfare model offers lessons on how to raise birth rates

Finland’s government has been working hard to stem the country’s rapid population decline.

Since the 2019 elections, a cabinet run by a millennial woman has produced eight offspring, with two more on the way. Finns generally have joined in the baby making: the number of live births jumped 6.7% last year, the most in nearly five decades.

Other countries on Europe’s northern rim have experienced their own pandemic baby bumps, making the region of 28-million people an outlier among advanced economies, several of which have seen fertility rates drop to historic lows.

Researchers looking for clues to why the Nordics bucked the trend have converged on a likely answer: robust social safety nets, including policies designed to ease the burden of parenthood, insulated couples from the economic stresses experienced by peers in other industrialised countries. The lessons could prove useful for a host of nations trying to blunt the effects of rapidly ageing populations, including an erosion in public finances and slower economic growth.

“The number of births has remained stable or even increased across almost the entire Nordic region,” says Nora Sanchez Gassen, a researcher at the Stockholm-based Nordregio institute, which will publish a report on the phenomenon in March. “This has been interpreted as a sign of couples’ trust in the welfare system and in the ability of the Nordic economies to master the current crisis.”