Empty streets and strict regulations deter tourists from visiting Thailand

Average wages in the tourism sector fell 9.5% in the third quarter of 2021, the most recent period for which data is available, as workers moved into lower-paid jobs, while average working hours declined by 10%, the International Labor Organization reported in November. Thai hotels’ average occupancy rate in January decreased to 32% from 37% in December, as the Omicron variant’s spread prompted the government to tighten entry rules. As guest numbers remain low, most Thai hotels have chosen to retain workers on a temporary basis rather than hiring them full-time in case they need to cut costs again, according to a Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index report by the THA and Bank of Thailand.

That complicates efforts to revive the industry. “The tourism sector that Thailand depends on a lot will take a long time to recover,” Bank of Thailand Assistant governor Piti Disyatat said on February 9. “If the industry has labour shortages, they won’t be able to receive a lot of tourists, and the economy won’t be able to expand as much as it should.”

Moreover, not many foreign travellers are going to risk a trip to Thailand if they have to quarantine upon their return home, as is now the case in many countries. That’s why Prayuth’s government on February 7 said it wants to start talks soon with China — the nation’s largest source of foreign tourists — and Malaysia to create bilateral travel bubbles that would eliminate quarantine risks on both ends. “We think a travel bubble will be more positive for Thailand’s tourism sector than the currently implemented ‘Test & Go’ quarantine-free scheme, as the latter alone is not enough to attract tourists who will have to quarantine on their return,” Tim Leelahaphan, a Bangkok-based economist at Standard Chartered, said in a note.

Thailand has plenty of competition vying for foreign visitors returning to Asia. The Philippines in early February began allowing inoculated tourists to enter without quarantine if they have a negative test result and health insurance, while Indonesia reopened Bali to all foreign tourists, with those fully vaccinated subject to a quarantine of five days and the unvaccinated for seven days. And Sri Lanka on February 12 resumed issuing tourist visas upon arrival for most travellers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Now that countries are opening up their borders, the real test will be whether travellers — and Covid-19 — do their part.

