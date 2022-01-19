China fails to hold up its end of the bargain, but Biden ‘lacks policy to act’

Two years ago, then president Donald Trump signed the US-China Phase One trade agreement, hailing it as an “historic” deal. Joe Biden’s team spent the presidential campaign criticising it as limited in scope and lacking teeth. Yet once the Democrat took office, there was a recalibration. In a speech in October, US trade representative Katherine Tai described the framework as “useful” and said it has had “value in stabilising the relationship”.

But she also pledged the administration would make sure Beijing lived up to its commitments. “We must defend to the hilt our economic interests,” she said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “And that means taking all steps necessary to protect ourselves against the waves of damage inflicted over the years through unfair competition.”

With the midterms looming in November, the White House is under increasing pressure to show it is willing to punish China for not holding up its end of the bargain. Trade data for November show that its imports from the US amounted to less than 60% of the additional $200bn the agreement targeted over two years.

Some analysts say the administration is boxed in when it comes to possible countermeasures. Officials have privately admitted that Trump’s tariffs are inflicting more harm on US businesses and households than on Chinese exporters. They have also acknowledged that the duties have lost a lot of their leverage.

Data point to China having posted a record trade surplus with the US in 2021, thanks in large part to Americans’ pandemic-stoked appetite for Chinese-made goods, including home electronics and bicycles. Raising the tariffs, which cover more than 60% of China’s exports to the US, would be a controversial call at a time when the US economy is seeing its highest inflation in decades. Rebalancing the duties to give relief to US businesses and consumers would risk accusations from Republicans of being soft on Beijing.

“To make progress on structural issues, the administration needs to be prepared to offer China something it wants — or threaten something it doesn’t,” says Kelly Ann Shaw, who served as deputy assistant to the president for international economic affairs under Trump and is now a partner at the law firm Hogan Lovells.

“If it is unwilling or unable to do either, the most likely outcome is a continuation of the status quo.”

Tai and China’s vice-premier Liu He held two virtual meetings in 2021 to discuss China’s performance under the deal as well as longstanding irritants in the relationship, including subsidies and other state support for companies Beijing has designated as national champions. Tai’s deputy, Sarah Bianchi, also engaged in conversations with her Chinese counterparts, which were not publicised by the agency. The talks have yielded no breakthroughs so far, say people familiar with their substance, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US trade representative spokesman Adam Hodge says the negotiations continue and “it is not in the US interest at this time to get ahead of them”.

“We see this engagement as providing China with an opportunity to demonstrate that it is serious about working to promote stability and fairness in our bilateral trade relationship,” he says.

At the end of 2021, Tai tried to secure another call with Liu but the Chinese side declined the request, said the people. A US official disputed that characterisation and said the US trade representative approached Beijing about setting up a call to talk through outstanding issues but they ultimately agreed to continue discussions on the deputies level until more progress is made. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.