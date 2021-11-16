BIG READ: Google’s smart snapshots and scientists are helping to save the planet

“The raw data is not enough. Government officials now tell us, ‘We’re drowning in data, but we’re thirsty for insights,’ ” says Rebecca Moore, who runs the team. “We invented Google Earth Engine to allow scientists to easily analyse data and ask questions about how the climate is changing and answer in seconds or minutes instead of years.”

Other companies, including Amazon.com and Microsoft, have technical services with capabilities comparable to Earth Engine, but experts in the field say the sheer number of work hours Moore’s staff dedicates to volunteer efforts sets it apart.

“It’s just a remarkable level of transparency and information that wasn’t available before,” says Mikaela Weisse, project manager for Global Forest Watch, an open-source online tool that monitors deforestation. Joe Morrison, a vice-president at satellite imaging company Umbra, who writes a newsletter about the industry, calls Earth Engine the most important contribution to climate science in 50 years.

Of course, Google being Google, Earth Engine’s developers have also been working on commercial applications. In October, the company announced a for-profit version of the service, with customers so far including Unilever and Swiss Re. Moore says she sees these efforts as a way to multiply the effects of her team’s conservation work and “build on each other’s best practices”.

The corporate boosterism is a bit out of character for Moore, a software engineer who owes her almost two decades at Google to a penchant for advocacy. The company hired her in 2005, shortly after it acquired the underpinnings of Google Earth by buying a satellite mapping company called Keyhole. Moore had recently made national news for using Keyhole to scuttle a proposed logging project near her property in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of San Francisco. The local utility was trying to clear 4,000ha of forest and, as Moore’s 3D map showed, might well have damaged a protected watershed and the habitats of endangered species.

Moore grew up in a family of activists on New York’s Long Island. Her father, a civil rights lawyer, won a landmark 1964 case that denied a broadcasting licence to a Mississippi television station airing racial slurs. His work established judicial consideration for the value of federal regulations as a public good. Moore’s brother, a painter and HIV/Aids activist, helped popularise the looped red ribbon that became an international symbol of the disease.