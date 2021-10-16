Businessweek Will WeWork work? Company believes there is a great need to accommodate workforces splitting their time between home and the office B L Premium

When WeWork Cos tried to go public two years ago in the US, it was an unmitigated disaster. The company was burning cash at a rate as high as $2bn (about R29bn) a year, and its erratic and egomaniacal CEO, Adam Neumann, had enriched himself by selling off stock while persuading private investors to value WeWork at an inflated $47bn.

Public investors balked at the price, the start-up was forced to pull its initial public offering, Neumann resigned, and thousands of employees lost their jobs, all in the span of a few months...