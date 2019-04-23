Velocity
BROADCAST TIMES:
Tuesday 18:30 · Wednesday 9:15 · Thursday 20:45
Bright Khumalo gathers some of the top minds in the industry for this fast paced, educational and informative markets show.Each week they weigh up market trends and analysis looking to uncover some of the hottest investments out there with the strategies they'd use to make the most of it.
Bright Khumalo and his guest Deryck Janse Van Rensburg from Anchor Securities tell you what you need to know about Disney's new streaming service. They then we shift their focus to Jumia, as its shares soared 75% on its first day of trade - but the real question is, is it really an African Unicorn? Remember to join the conversation on twitter, you can find us on @BusinessDayTV, using the hashtag VelocityBDTV.