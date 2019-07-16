The Small Caps Portfolio
16 July 2019 - 20:11
BROADCAST TIMES:
Mondays 18:30
Every Monday at 18:30, The Small Caps Portfolio is hosted by Simon Brown and each week he will bring you a guest who's an expert in the small and mid cap investing space and they will dissect two stocks of their choosing. We're not going to be focusing on the latest results, rather the focus will be on understanding the business, the profit drivers and risks.
Recent Episodes
This week Keith Mclachlan who runs the small and mid cap fund at Alpha Asset Management joins Simon Brown as they cover Santova and Master Drilling.