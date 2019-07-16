Television Shows

The Small Caps Portfolio

16 July 2019 - 20:11 Business Day TV

BROADCAST TIMES:

Mondays 18:30

Every Monday at 18:30, The Small Caps Portfolio is hosted by Simon Brown  and each week he will bring you a guest who's an expert in the small and mid cap investing space and they will dissect two stocks of their choosing. We're not going to be focusing on the latest results, rather the focus will be on understanding the business, the profit drivers and risks. 

Recent Episodes

This week Keith Mclachlan who runs the small and mid cap fund at Alpha Asset Management joins Simon Brown as they cover Santova and Master Drilling.

Most read

1.
The Small Caps Portfolio
Television Shows
2.
Velocity
Television Shows
3.
The Bond Report
Television Shows
4.
Traders Corner
Television Shows

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.