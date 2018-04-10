Broadcast every Monday on Business Day TV
#RealEstate
10 April 2018 - 16:19
Broadcast Times:
Mondays: 22:30
Tuesdays: 11:00am
Wednesday: 15:00pm
Thursdays: 11:30am
Fridays: 15:30pm
A weekly show designed to get you in on what it takes to build a property investment portfolio of note.
Each week, our team investigates the various sectors, hot-spots as well as the methods that are being used to build these portfolios so you too can get in on the action.
Latest episodes
This week hosts Teboho Mafodi and Semeyi Zake are joined in studio by Themba Nkosi aka DJ Euphnik to unpack the student accommodation market and how it continues to be a lucrative investment in SA’s property industry today.
