Find A Franchise

13 May 2019 - 17:42

Tuesday at 20:45 and Wednesday at 21:45

An in-depth look at some of the unique franchises across the country and the various opportunities available to investors. On today’s episode Michael Porter speaks to the CEO and franchisor of property group Century 21 Harry Nicolaides, on why his franchising model might be the best fit for you.

