Budget 2019 

Well, between a rock and a hard place is where Finance Minister Tito Mboweni finds himself - an election year, many stakeholders to please with a budget which faces a mountain of debt, an economy on the brink of a blackout and inevitably, junk status - so what can we expect from this budget? A panel of experts join us with their perspective, Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Economics & Business Science Zweli Mabhoza, Founder & Director of Priority Tax and Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist at Citadel.