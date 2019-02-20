Budget 2019
Business Day Television covered the entire day, bringing viewers the drama as it unfolded in Parliament and providing all the expert analysis one needs for investment and business planning decisions for the year.
Budget 2019
Well, between a rock and a hard place is where Finance Minister Tito Mboweni finds himself - an election year, many stakeholders to please with a budget which faces a mountain of debt, an economy on the brink of a blackout and inevitably, junk status - so what can we expect from this budget? A panel of experts join us with their perspective, Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Economics & Business Science Zweli Mabhoza, Founder & Director of Priority Tax and Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist at Citadel.
We turn our focus now to the main tax changes in the budget. Joining me to unpack this is our panel of experts which include Marcus Botha from BDO, Senior Tax lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, Muneer Hassan as well as David Warneke from SAICA.
"It is an election year, what does Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget reveal about the current politics at play? Joining us with their take is Political Analyst from Lefthook, Vukani Mde, Political Economist, Ralph Mathekga and on the line, Daniel Silke"