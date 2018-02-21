Budget 2018

Television Shows

Business Day Television covers the entire day, bringing viewers the drama as it unfolds in Parliament and provides all the expert analysis one needs for investment and business planning decisions for the year.

1.30pm: What to expect

2.00pm: Budget speech

3.30pm: Instant reaction

4.00pm: Comment & analysis

6-11pm: The Budget unpacked. We are joined in studio by experts to discuss how the budget will impact the economy, your business and your pocket.

 

