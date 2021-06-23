Africa Trade and Business
Africa's transport network system is underdeveloped, and is limiting accessibility to consumers and hampering intra-regional trade. Arabile Gumede spoke to Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman and founder of Thelo Group about the need for transport infrastructure development on the continent as a way to encourage trade in Africa
Last week
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement has been touted as a game changer for countries on the continent, but it won't come without its challenges. Arabile Gumede unpacked some of the challenges and opportunities of doing business in Africa with Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director at the Trade Law Centre and David Renwick, Head of Investment Banking at Absa.
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is viewed as the first step in kick starting Africa's economy but there are concerns around whether the AfCFTA will manage to achieve its goals. Dianna Games, Chief Executive of Africa @ Work shared her views on the agreement.
