Television Shows

Africa Trade and Business

23 June 2021 - 21:00 Business Day TV

BROADCAST TIMES:

Wednesday 20:30 | Thursday 21:30 | Sat & Sun 16:17

Brought to you by Absa
Watch Arabile Gumede unpack the facts, the numbers and the economics behind the new Africa free trade reality   

This week:

Africa's transport network system is underdeveloped, and is limiting accessibility to consumers and hampering intra-regional trade. Arabile Gumede spoke to Ronnie Ntuli, Chairman and founder of Thelo Group about the need for transport infrastructure development on the continent as a way to encourage trade in Africa

Last week

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement has been touted as a game changer for countries on the continent, but it won't come without its challenges. Arabile Gumede unpacked some of the challenges and opportunities of doing business in Africa with Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director at the Trade Law Centre and David Renwick, Head of Investment Banking at Absa.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement is viewed as the first step in kick starting Africa's economy but there are concerns around whether the AfCFTA will manage to achieve its goals. Dianna Games, Chief Executive of Africa @ Work shared her views on the agreement.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.