WATCH: Budget Day 2023 analysis and insights

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Masvosvere, Senior equity analyst
A public-private partnership mechanism for energy transmission and legislation to replace the PPP regulation with a risk-based framework are planned
Naamsa calls urgent meeting on how SA should move forward with or without government support
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
Top Rusal buyer Glencore says it will not enter new Russian deals
Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
I don’t see a blowout or a rampant rand. There are too many bad parts to the global economy
Dutch manager Erik ten Hag delivers silverware for the Red Devils in his first season
The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
Business Day TV analyses finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2023 budget with Colin Coleman, co-chairman: Youth Employment Service; Lumkile Mondi from Wits University; Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex; and Stellenbosch Business School development economist Nthabiseng Moleko.
Business Day TV brought South African business television viewers the most up-to-date and relevant insights, expertise and analysis after the 2023 budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
From business, personal finances to tax implications, the Business Day TV team brought together expert teams from across different economic sectors for valuable insights and commentary on how SA plans to manage its balance sheet over the next year.
The national budget was tabled against the backdrop of intensified power cuts, high inflation and interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA and Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank, for their take on how business is digesting what has been tabled in the current climate.
Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates and Phillip Joubert, manager at SAIPA, for insight into how decisions in the 2023 budget could affect your finances.
A panel of experts joined Business Day TV to discuss the tax implications from the budget. Experts include Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, head of tax at SNG Grant Thornton, Osman Mollagee, partner at PwC; Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee and Pieter Faber, senior tax executive at SAICA.
Business Day TV's Noluthando Mthonti-Mlambo caught up with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss government's vision for the next fiscal year.
This coverage was sponsored by SAICA.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Budget Day 2023 analysis and insights
A variety of expert panels, brought to you by Saica, give a breakdown of all aspects of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget
Business Day TV analyses finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2023 budget with Colin Coleman, co-chairman: Youth Employment Service; Lumkile Mondi from Wits University; Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex; and Stellenbosch Business School development economist Nthabiseng Moleko.
Business Day TV brought South African business television viewers the most up-to-date and relevant insights, expertise and analysis after the 2023 budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
From business, personal finances to tax implications, the Business Day TV team brought together expert teams from across different economic sectors for valuable insights and commentary on how SA plans to manage its balance sheet over the next year.
WATCH BELOW - BUSINESS SECTOR PANEL:
The national budget was tabled against the backdrop of intensified power cuts, high inflation and interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA and Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank, for their take on how business is digesting what has been tabled in the current climate.
WATCH BELOW - PERSONAL FINANCE PANEL:
Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates and Phillip Joubert, manager at SAIPA, for insight into how decisions in the 2023 budget could affect your finances.
WATCH BELOW - TAX PANEL:
A panel of experts joined Business Day TV to discuss the tax implications from the budget. Experts include Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, head of tax at SNG Grant Thornton, Osman Mollagee, partner at PwC; Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee and Pieter Faber, senior tax executive at SAICA.
WATCH BELOW - FINANCE MINISTER INTERVIEW:
Business Day TV's Noluthando Mthonti-Mlambo caught up with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss government's vision for the next fiscal year.
This coverage was sponsored by SAICA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.