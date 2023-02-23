Television Shows

WATCH: Budget Day 2023 analysis and insights

A variety of expert panels, brought to you by Saica, give a breakdown of all aspects of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget

23 February 2023 - 11:46
Sponsored

Business Day TV analyses finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2023 budget with Colin Coleman, co-chairman: Youth Employment Service; Lumkile Mondi from Wits University; Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex; and Stellenbosch Business School development economist Nthabiseng Moleko.

Business Day TV brought South African business television viewers the most up-to-date and relevant insights, expertise and analysis after the 2023 budget speech by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

From business, personal finances to tax implications, the Business Day TV team brought together expert teams from across different economic sectors for valuable insights and commentary on how SA plans to manage its balance sheet over the next year.  

WATCH BELOW - BUSINESS SECTOR PANEL:

The national budget was tabled against the backdrop of intensified power cuts, high inflation and interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA and Mike Brown, CEO of Nedbank, for their take on how business is digesting what has been tabled in the current climate.

WATCH BELOW - PERSONAL FINANCE PANEL:

Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates and Phillip Joubert, manager at SAIPA, for insight into how decisions in the 2023 budget could affect your finances.

WATCH BELOW - TAX PANEL:

A panel of experts joined Business Day TV to discuss the tax implications from the budget. Experts include Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, head of tax at SNG Grant Thornton, Osman Mollagee, partner at PwC; Judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee and Pieter Faber, senior tax executive at SAICA.

WATCH BELOW - FINANCE MINISTER INTERVIEW:

Business Day TV's Noluthando Mthonti-Mlambo caught up with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to discuss government's vision for the next fiscal year.

This coverage was sponsored by SAICA.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Stock Watch | Business Day TV
Television Shows
2.
Market Analysis | Business Day TV
Television Shows
3.
WATCH: Budget Day 2023 analysis and insights
Television Shows
4.
Africa trade and business
Television Shows
5.
Talking Technical
Television Shows

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.