Africa Trade and Business
Analysing the facts, the numbers and the economics behind the new free-trade reality on the continent
BROADCAST TIMES:
Wednesday 20:30 | Thursday 21:30 | Sat & Sun 16:17
This week:
In this episode, the Africa Trade and Business team discuss South Africa possibly importing oil from Russia to combat the high cost of fuel locally, before shifting focus to the country's automotive production and development programme by unpacking the progress made on that end.
Last week
The Africa Trade and Business team discuss the World Bank downgrading its global growth outlook, including its forecast for Sub Saharan Africa, before focusing on trade in Africa and how the sectorhas been fairing post-Covid.
In this episode, the Africa Trade and Business team look at Chad declaring a food and nutrition emergency in the wake of the Ukraine war and a poor harvest, before Chris Paizis, the Head of Client FX and International banking at Absa corporate and Investment banking discuses foreign exchange risk management during unprecedented and extraordinary times of uncertainty in the markets.
