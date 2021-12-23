Television Shows

The Hustler’s Corner with DJ Sbu

Catch The Hustler’s Corner every Thursday at 4.45pm on Business Day TV

23 December 2021 - 18:22
The Hustler's Corner with DJ Sbu
Image: Supplied

The Hustler’s Corner with DJ Sbu is a brand new 10-part special edition from the Durban Business Fair (DBF).

Catch The Hustler’s Corner every Thursday at 4.45pm on Business Day as DJ Sbu looks at products made in Durban and talks to the people empowering businesses with the necessary skills and information to get ahead.

Hustler’s Corner also looks at how the DBF helped to provide a platform for business deal linkages for Durban-based SMMEs.

In this first episode we meet Nosihle Dlamini, Founder of Get 2 Natural beauty who is passionate about natural haircare.

PROMO: The Hustler's Corner with DJ Sbu is a brand new 10-part special edition from the Durban Business Fair. Bringing you face to face with local SME owners, the show promotes products made in Durban, while providing a platform for business owners to network and expand their footprint.

