The Hustler’s Corner with DJ Sbu is a brand new 10-part special edition from the Durban Business Fair (DBF).

Catch The Hustler’s Corner every Thursday at 4.45pm on Business Day as DJ Sbu looks at products made in Durban and talks to the people empowering businesses with the necessary skills and information to get ahead.

Hustler’s Corner also looks at how the DBF helped to provide a platform for business deal linkages for Durban-based SMMEs.

In this first episode we meet Nosihle Dlamini, Founder of Get 2 Natural beauty who is passionate about natural haircare.