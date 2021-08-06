Complete the survey to win a two-night stay at Safari Plains worth R50,000
Entries close at midnight on Aug 31 2021
This is your opportunity to tell us what you like or don't like on the channel. But we also want to know what you would like to see more of and how we can deliver a better service.
Please feel free to comment on our presenters and the various shows as well as the content and features. Importantly, we want to know more about you, our viewers.
Once submitted, you will be entered into a draw to win a two-night stay for two adults and two children sharing at Safari Plains.
Click here to complete the survey >>>
THE PRIZE
Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Waterberg Mountain Range in the Limpopo Province, a mere two hours’ drive from Johannesburg. The exquisite beauty of its wide, open savannahs, free-roaming Big 5 and spectacular vistas is an idyllic melting pot for a majestic wilderness destination.
Each luxury tented suite is located along winding sand pathways, and commands a stunning space within the natural, indigenous bushveld. These safari-style tents offer the utmost comfort and an opulent ambience with private timber wrap-around decks. Safari Plains redefines luxury in the bush, with a magnificent high–ceiling dining room, elegant lounge, impressive bar, and relaxing spa.
Explore the surrounding bushveld on open vehicle safaris, bush walks or horseback safaris. An outstanding big five safari experience awaits on the twelve thousand hectares private game reserve that is home to Safari Plains.
The prize of a two-night stay for two adults and two children sharing is valued at R50,000
For more information, visit the website, email res@extraordinary.co.za or call +27(0)11 516 4367. Follow Safari Plains on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
HOW TO ENTER
Complete the survey to be entered into the lucky draw.
Please note: we need your email address to get in touch if you are a winner. Once we have drawn the winner, we will delete your address.
Thanks in advance for your help, and thanks for watching!
Terms and conditions
* Complete the survey to be entered into the draw to win
* The winner will be drawn randomly and will be contacted via email.
* The competition closes at midnight on Aug 31 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.