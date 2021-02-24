Television Shows

WATCH: Budget 2021

24 February 2021 - 19:31 Business Day TV
Brought to you by:
Finance minister Tito Mbowen present his 2021 budget in Parliament, Cape Town on February 24 2021. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
Finance minister Tito Mbowen present his 2021 budget in Parliament, Cape Town on February 24 2021. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

On Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, Business Day TV covered the budget, providing expert analysis of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speech.

Post Budget 2021 discussion

Business Day TV unpacks finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget with former head of treasury's budget office Michael Sachs; Lumkile Mondi from the Wits University; Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex and Miriam Altman from the National Planning Committee also join the panel of experts.

Small business perspective on Budget 2021

Michael Avery talks to SBI CEO John Dludlu about Tito Mboweni's budget speech and how this will impact small businesses

Civil Society and Union perspective on Budget 2021

Michael Avery talks to Judge Dennis Davis, Chair of the Davis Tax Committee and SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi for their thoughts on Budget 2021 and the impact it may have on civil society

Budget 2021: Tax panel

A panel of experts discuss the tax implications from the national budget speech delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni. Those experts include Tax Ombud CEO Thabo Legwaila; EY tax director Osman Mollagee; SAICA's national tax committee chair David Warneke and Discovery's head of legal services Harry Joffe.

Political Panel

What does finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget reveal about the current politics at play? Hard decisions were taken within exceptionally difficult circumstances and joining Qaanitah Hunter with their take on it are political analyst Khaya Sithole and specialist reporter Karyn Maughan.

Business Panel

The Editors

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stock Watch
Television Shows
2.
Talking Technical
Television Shows
3.
You and Your Money
Television Shows
4.
The Big Small Business Show
Television Shows
5.
Market Analysis
Television Shows

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.