WATCH: Budget 2021
On Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, Business Day TV covered the budget, providing expert analysis of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s speech.
Post Budget 2021 discussion
Business Day TV unpacks finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget with former head of treasury's budget office Michael Sachs; Lumkile Mondi from the Wits University; Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex and Miriam Altman from the National Planning Committee also join the panel of experts.
Small business perspective on Budget 2021
Michael Avery talks to SBI CEO John Dludlu about Tito Mboweni's budget speech and how this will impact small businesses
Civil Society and Union perspective on Budget 2021
Michael Avery talks to Judge Dennis Davis, Chair of the Davis Tax Committee and SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi for their thoughts on Budget 2021 and the impact it may have on civil society
Budget 2021: Tax panel
A panel of experts discuss the tax implications from the national budget speech delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni. Those experts include Tax Ombud CEO Thabo Legwaila; EY tax director Osman Mollagee; SAICA's national tax committee chair David Warneke and Discovery's head of legal services Harry Joffe.
Political Panel
What does finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget reveal about the current politics at play? Hard decisions were taken within exceptionally difficult circumstances and joining Qaanitah Hunter with their take on it are political analyst Khaya Sithole and specialist reporter Karyn Maughan.
