WATCH: What effect did Ramaphoria have on the country’s GDP?

06 March 2019 - 17:05 Business Day TV
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the effect Ramaphoria has had on the latest GDP numbers, what the latest polling statistics could mean for the upcoming elections, and Edcon's latest bailout and the prospects of a turnaround for the business.

Or listen to the full audio:

GDP growth for 2018 slightly higher than expectations

The growth has been driven by the finance, real estate and business services sector, as well as general government services
Economy
2 months ago

EDITORIAL: Low growth a let-down after Ramaphoria

Rate is far from the levels needed to overcome the jobless crisis and only just more than half the level achieved during Zuma’s last year in office
Opinion
2 months ago

Political worries keep business confidence constrained

The business confidence index has fallen significantly in recent months due, in part, to sluggish economic conditions
Economy
2 months ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: In an election year, all’s fair in love and information war

No matter how Fikile Mbalula tries to legitimise it, the creation of a troll farm that runs political commentary and manufactures public discourse is ...
Politics
2 months ago

WATCH: What Edcon managed to pull out of the hat

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s  recent R2.7bn bailout
Companies
2 months ago

Edcon CEO says focus is now on fixing the business

CEO Grant Pattison says with R2.7bn deal in place it can now move on and seek to improve its competitiveness
Companies
2 months ago

