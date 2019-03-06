Editing Allowed
WATCH: What effect did Ramaphoria have on the country’s GDP?
06 March 2019 - 17:05
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the effect Ramaphoria has had on the latest GDP numbers, what the latest polling statistics could mean for the upcoming elections, and Edcon's latest bailout and the prospects of a turnaround for the business.
Or listen to the full audio: