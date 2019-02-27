Editing Allowed
WATCH: Will Tito Mboweni remain finance minister after the elections?
Former Business Day editor Peter Bruce and fellow journalists take a look at how local companies are faring abroad
27 February 2019 - 17:45
Business Day's Peter Bruce and his team take a look at how local companies have fared abroad; Jabu Mabuza’s statement at the Zondo inquiry about the goings-on at Eskom; the stand-off at the PIC and the prospects of Tito Mboweni returning to lead the finance ministry after the elections.
Or listen to the full audio: