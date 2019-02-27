Television Shows

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Will Tito Mboweni remain finance minister after the elections?

Former Business Day editor Peter Bruce and fellow journalists take a look at how local companies are faring abroad

27 February 2019 - 17:45 Business Day TV
Tito Mboweni.
Business Day's Peter Bruce and his team take a look at how local companies have fared abroad; Jabu Mabuza’s statement at the Zondo inquiry about the goings-on at Eskom; the stand-off at the PIC and the prospects of Tito Mboweni returning to lead the finance ministry after the elections.

Former Business Day editor Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists debate the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of Editing Allowed.

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

