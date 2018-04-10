RealEstate

There’s investing in stocks, investing in bonds – we got that covered. Let’s talk about investing in property. We’re not talking buying you first and only home here. This show is designed to get you in on what it takes to build a property investment portfolio of note.

Each week, we’ll round up some of the most hip and happening guys in the industry, but more importantly real life brothers that have been through the paces; got down and dirty and are building property empires.

We’re going to show you where they are looking; we’ll take a look at what they consider investment grade homes; look at the legalities and how to manage the necessary investment structures.