Television Shows

Broadcast every Monday on Business Day TV

#RealEstate

10 April 2018 - 16:19 Business Day TV

Broadcast Times:

Mondays: 22:30
Tuesdays: 11:00am
Wednesday: 15:00pm
Thursdays: 11:30am
Fridays: 15:30pm

#RealEstate, a property show by Business Day TV
#RealEstate, a property show by Business Day TV

There’s investing in stocks, investing in bonds – we got that covered. Let’s talk about investing in property. We’re not talking buying you first and only home here. This show is designed to get you in on what it takes to build a property investment portfolio of note.

Each week, we’ll round up some of the most hip and happening guys in the industry, but more importantly real life brothers that have been through the paces; got down and dirty and are building property empires.

We’re going to show you where they are looking; we’ll take a look at what they consider investment grade homes; look at the legalities and how to manage the necessary investment structures.

Latest episodes

This week hosts Teboho Mafodi and Semeyi Zake are joined in studio by Themba Nkosi aka DJ Euphnik to unpack the student accommodation market and how it continues to be a lucrative investment in SA’s property industry today.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China Connections
Television Shows
2.
#RealEstate
Television Shows
3.
Africa Business News
Television Shows
4.
Budget 2018
Television Shows

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.