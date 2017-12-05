Television Shows

The Big Small Business Show is broadcast on Business Day TV

The process of referrals

05 December 2017 - 11:05 Business Day TV

Referrals are  a tricky business. You either make a referral or request one, and during this process both reputation and trust are at stake.  What do you do when favours are called in? Or a family member or best friend asks for a referral? 

Allon Raiz: CEO of Raizcorp, Kumaran Padayachee: CEO of Spartan and Monalisa Sam: MD of Tungwa Retail Holdings, enter into a lively debate about how tricky the process of referrals can be, irrespective of whether you make one or request one.

