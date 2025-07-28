This week on Business Q&A, Nontobeko Gumede sits down with Cebile Zibi, Head of Trade Marketing at Momentum, to unpack how professional financial advice, when rooted in personal context remains essential in a digital age shaped by AI
South Africa’s financial advisory sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by evolving demographics, tighter regulatory frameworks, and rapid technological innovation. In this episode of Business Q&A, Nontobeko Gumede sits down with Cebile Zibi, Head of Trade Marketing at Momentum Advice, to explore how the organisation is navigating this dynamic landscape. Cebile shares valuable insights into how Momentum is staying agile, responding to changing consumer behaviours, and delivering financial advice that truly meets people where they are. She also highlights the importance of maintaining genuine human engagement in an increasingly AI-driven world, ensuring that advice remains personal, relevant, and empathetic.
Business Q&A: The evolution of the financial advisory sector in a rapidly changing landscape
This week on Business Q&A, Nontobeko Gumede sits down with Cebile Zibi, Head of Trade Marketing at Momentum, to unpack how professional financial advice, when rooted in personal context remains essential in a digital age shaped by AI
South Africa’s financial advisory sector is undergoing a major transformation driven by evolving demographics, tighter regulatory frameworks, and rapid technological innovation. In this episode of Business Q&A, Nontobeko Gumede sits down with Cebile Zibi, Head of Trade Marketing at Momentum Advice, to explore how the organisation is navigating this dynamic landscape. Cebile shares valuable insights into how Momentum is staying agile, responding to changing consumer behaviours, and delivering financial advice that truly meets people where they are. She also highlights the importance of maintaining genuine human engagement in an increasingly AI-driven world, ensuring that advice remains personal, relevant, and empathetic.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.