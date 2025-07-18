In this episode, we explore the importance of a well-rounded, flexible financial plan rather than focusing on a single financial goal. Nontobeko Gumede is joined by George Kolbe, Head of Life Insurance Marketing and Enablement at Momentum Life Insurance, to discuss why professional advice and regular reviews are crucial for long-term financial security
In this episode of Business Q&A, we explore how unexpected life changes can impact your financial journey, and why regular reviews and professional guidance are essential to staying on track. Nontobeko Gumede is joined by George Kolbe, Head of Life Insurance Marketing and Enablement at Momentum Life Insurance, to discuss the risks of focusing on a single financial goal and the importance of a well-rounded, adaptable financial plan.
George also unpacks how Momentum’s holistic approach to life insurance sets it apart from offerings that focus solely on risk cover. If you missed it, catch the full conversation now on Business Day TV’s YouTube channel.
Business Q&A: Momentum Guide to Long-term Financial Security in SA
In this episode, we explore the importance of a well-rounded, flexible financial plan rather than focusing on a single financial goal. Nontobeko Gumede is joined by George Kolbe, Head of Life Insurance Marketing and Enablement at Momentum Life Insurance, to discuss why professional advice and regular reviews are crucial for long-term financial security
In this episode of Business Q&A, we explore how unexpected life changes can impact your financial journey, and why regular reviews and professional guidance are essential to staying on track. Nontobeko Gumede is joined by George Kolbe, Head of Life Insurance Marketing and Enablement at Momentum Life Insurance, to discuss the risks of focusing on a single financial goal and the importance of a well-rounded, adaptable financial plan.
George also unpacks how Momentum’s holistic approach to life insurance sets it apart from offerings that focus solely on risk cover. If you missed it, catch the full conversation now on Business Day TV’s YouTube channel.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.