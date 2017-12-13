Career Connect
10 September 2018 - 09:03
BROADCAST TIMES
Saturdays & Sundays at 10:00 & 16:00
Career Connect explores future pathways for young people entering the workplace, with each episode exploring career essential topics alongside what graduates and employers need to know about each other.
Imagine getting all your career related questions answered, as well as learning things about the workplace as you’re about to experience it!
How a computer becomes your best-friend if you want to become a coder. Everything from websites to social media sites all need a coding guru to develop so that people can have easy access to info...
