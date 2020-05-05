Live Results Broadcasts
05 May 2020 - 14:45
The latest of our Live Results broadcasts on Business Day TV
Webcast Results - click below to view
WATCH: How EOH reduced debt in its first half
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year results
WATCH: How Sun International grew profits
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance
WATCH: How equity investments give Exxaro a boost
Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
WATCH: How tough conditions weighed on Absa
Absa CEO Daniel Mminele talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance
WATCH: How FirstRand lifted normalised earnings
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results