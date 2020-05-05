Live Results Broadcasts

Company Results

Companies

WATCH: How EOH reduced debt in its first half

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s half-year results

By Business Day TV
Companies

WATCH: How Sun International grew profits

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance

By Business Day TV
Companies

WATCH: How equity investments give Exxaro a boost

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

By Business Day TV
Companies

WATCH: How tough conditions weighed on Absa

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance

By Business Day TV
Companies

WATCH: How FirstRand lifted normalised earnings

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

By Business Day TV

