Curro headline earnings up 46% to R110m in first half

Private education group Curro Holdings has reported revenue for the six months to end-June this year of more than R1bn, a 24% increase compared with interim earnings over the same period last year. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 22% stronger, but the group has experienced pressure points such as its Meridian lower-fee schools division feeling the effect of lower learner numbers.

Curro CEO Andries Greyling takes us through the group’s first-half performance and how that affected its results.