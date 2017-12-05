Alexander Forbes on its non-linear turnaround

Alexander Forbes has reported its interim results, showing that the group’s turnaround is intensifying, although there is still much to do.

During the period, operating profit rose 5% thanks to gains at its short-term insurance division.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 18c, an increase of 6%.

Looking ahead, Alexander Forbes says that while it may have made progress, turnarounds are rarely linear.

The improvement must be tempered by the realism that the business still has issues to address and is performing nowhere near its full potential.

CEO Andrew Darfoor talks to Business Day TV about what drove the numbers and the progress on its turnaround strategy — Vision 2022.