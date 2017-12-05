Company Results

Alexander Forbes on its non-linear turnaround

05 December 2017 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Alexander Forbes has reported its interim results, showing that the group’s turnaround is intensifying, although there is still much to do.

During the period, operating profit rose 5% thanks to gains at its short-term insurance division.

The group has declared an interim dividend of 18c, an increase of 6%.

Looking ahead, Alexander Forbes says that while it may have made progress, turnarounds are rarely linear.

The improvement must be tempered by the realism that the business still has issues to address and is performing nowhere near its full potential.

CEO Andrew Darfoor talks to Business Day TV about what drove the numbers and the progress on its turnaround strategy — Vision 2022.

Here's what its CEO Andrew Darfoor had to say about what drove the numbers and the progress on its turnaround strategy "vision 2022".

Alexander Forbes says it's back in the game

But there is still much to do. Reporting interim results today, the company revealed that its turnaround strategy is intensifying.

Alexander Forbes ‘back in the game’

The financial services company ‘is back in the game and making progress on its turnaround strategy’
