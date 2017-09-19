Sasfin’s results presentation
19 September 2017 - 14:11
Sasfin says it's disappointed with its full-year earnings.
Headline earnings per share slipped by just over 16% that's on the widening off the group's credit loss ratio.
The company also announced today that it's cutting ties with KPMG and CEO of Sasfin Roland Sassoon spoke to Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam about their results and future plans.
