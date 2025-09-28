World / Middle East

Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City neighbourhoods

Health officials unable to respond to mounting calls for help as offensive closes in on densely populated districts

28 September 2025 - 14:35
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Cairo —  Israeli tanks moved deeper into Gaza City’s residential districts on Sunday, as local health authorities said they have been unable to respond to dozens of desperate calls expressing concern about the fate of residents in the targeted areas.

Witnesses and medics said Israeli tanks had deepened their incursions in the Sabra, Tel Al-Hawa, Sheikh Radwan and Al-Naser neighbourhoods, closing in on the heart and the western areas of Gaza City, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering.

The Israeli military launched its long-threatened ground offensive on Gaza City on September 16 after weeks of intensifying strikes on the urban centre, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee although many still remain.

Mediators

Hamas, which Israel has demanded must surrender, said on Sunday it had not received a new proposal from mediators, after US President Donald Trump said Friday that “a deal on Gaza” seemed likely.

Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Israel separately said that ambassador Mike Huckabee would travel to Egypt to meet Egyptian officials “as part of regular diplomatic consultations conducted between US embassies in the region”.

Egypt is among those mediating between Israel and Hamas.

The Civil Emergency Service in Gaza said late on Saturday that Israel had denied 73 requests, sent via international organisations, to rescue injured Palestinians in Gaza City.

Israeli authorities had no immediate comment. The military earlier said forces were expanding operations in the city and that five militants firing an anti-tank missile towards Israeli troops had been killed by the Israeli air force.

Catastrophe

Over the past 24 hours, the air force had struck 140 military targets across Gaza, including militants and what it described as military infrastructure, the military said.

At least five people were killed in an air strike in Gaza’s Al Naser area, local health authorities said. Medics reported 16 more deaths in strikes on houses in central Gaza, bringing Sunday’s death toll to at least 21.

Later on Sunday, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement that at least 77 people have been killed by Israeli fire in the past 24 hours.

Israel’s military siege has caused a humanitarian catastrophe across Gaza. Four health facilities in Gaza City have shut down this month, the World Health Organization has said. Some malnutrition centres have also closed, the UN says.

Estimates

The World Food Programme estimates that between 350,000 and 400,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City since last month, although hundreds of thousands remain.

The Israeli military estimated that around 1-million Palestinians were in Gaza City in August.

Israel began its assault on Gaza nearly two years ago after an attack led by Hamas killed about 1,200 people, with 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 66,000 Palestinians in the enclave, according to Gaza’s health authorities, displaced the entire population and crippled the territory’s health system. 

Reuters

NEWS ANALYSIS: Nobel experts not betting on Trump for this year’s Peace Prize

President Donald Trump’s lobbying unlikely to sway five-strong committee that prefers to work independently
World
2 days ago

Trump talks peace as Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza City

President Donald Trump met leaders of Muslim countries for talks at the UN in New York and says Israel is next
World
4 days ago

Drone strike on Eilat hotel in Israel injures more than 20

Newspaper Israel Hayom, citing an initial investigation, says that air defence systems failed to intercept the drone
World
3 days ago

Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes raise ethnic cleansing concerns

Israel military denies strategy to flatten Gaza and its aim is to destroy Hamas and bring hostages home
World
6 days ago

EXPLAINER: What new recognitions of Palestine mean for Israel and the two-state solution

Shift by key allies signals impatience with stalled peace process, and could reshape diplomatic dynamics at UN
World
6 days ago
