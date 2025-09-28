Benjamin Netanyahu heads to White House for crunch talks on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, the US, September 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Washington — US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Sunday about reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza, saying there is “a real chance for greatness in the Middle East”, ahead of talks on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Trump did not provide specific details of a prospective ceasefire-for-hostages agreement in Gaza, but vice-president JD Vance told Fox News Sunday that top US officials are immersed in “very complicated” negotiations with Israeli and Arab leaders.
“We have a real chance for Greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done,” Trump said in a Truth Social post that was issued as he rode in his motorcade to his suburban Virginia golf club.
Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House with the aim of reaching a framework for a deal, according to administration officials.
Trump said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and that Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants were aware of the discussions, which he said would continue as long as required.
Possible amnesty for Hamas leaders
Netanyahu, in an interview on Fox News Channel’s The Sunday Briefing, said it is possible to have amnesty for Hamas leaders under terms of the agreement.
“The details of this have to be worked out. But in previous statements, I said that if leaders, if Hamas leaders, for example, are escorted out of the country, yeah, if they finish the war, release all the hostages. We let them out,” he said.
Vance described himself as “cautiously hopeful” about reaching a deal.
“I feel more optimistic about where we are right now than where we have been at any point in the last few months, but let’s be realistic, these things can get derailed at the very last minute,” he said.
He said the plan has three main components: Returning all hostages, ending the Hamas threat to Israel, and escalating humanitarian aid in Gaza.
“So I think we’re close to accomplishing all three of those objectives,” Vance said.
When international leaders gathered at the UN in New York last week, the US unveiled a 21-point Middle East peace plan to end the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
That plan calls for the return of all hostages, living and dead, no further Israeli attacks on Qatar and a new dialogue between Israel and Palestinians for “peaceful coexistence”, a White House official said.
Israel angered Qataris by launching an airstrike against Hamas targets in their capital Doha on September 9. A Hamas representative said on Saturday that the group had not seen the US plan.
Reuters
