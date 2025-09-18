World / Middle East

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza

The draft resolution received 14 votes in favour at 15-member council

18 September 2025 - 21:48
by Tala Ramadan and Nayera Abdallah
Members of the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 18 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York — The US vetoed on Thursday a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and demand that Israel lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid in to the Palestinian enclave.

The text, drafted by the elected 10 members of the 15-member council, sought the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.

It received 14 votes in favour. It was the sixth time the US had cast a veto in the Security Council over the nearly two-year war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

Members of the UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York, the US, September 18 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The US and Israel have sent complaint letters to top UN officials contesting their staff’s impartiality over the Gaza war, documents showed, as hundreds of staff protested outside the global organisation’s European headquarters on Thursday. 

UN staff carried placards saying “Peace for Gaza” and “Not a Target”. They laid more than 370 white roses next to a memorial plaque in Geneva to represent each UN aid worker killed in the nearly two-year war.

The letters highlight the rising tensions between the UN and its top funder, the US, which has already disengaged from the UN Human Rights Council over what Washington says is its anti-Israel stance.

A parallel vigil at the UN headquarters in New York was denied permission to proceed by management, according to a message from the organisers to UN staff seen by Reuters.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said: “There are rules and regulations for staff to engage in activities outside their normal activities which sometimes need to be applied.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, denounced the event ahead of it in a September 10 letter to Tatiana Valovaya, director-general of the UN’s Geneva office.

“UN staff are not activists or political actors”, the letter said. “Those who incite and participate in such politically charged activities should face disciplinary measures, including suspension.”

Meanwhile, a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel at the Allenby Crossing into the West Bank on Thursday, authorities from both nations said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for what Israel denounced as a “terror attack” at the only gateway for Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Jordan.

“The driver accused of the operation is Abdul Mutalib al-Qaisi, born in 1968. He is a civilian who began working as a driver delivering aid to Gaza three months ago,” Jordan’s foreign ministry said.

Israel’s ambulance service said the two Israelis succumbed to their wounds while the attacker was shot dead by security personnel.

Jordan said an investigation would be opened, calling the shootings a threat to its humanitarian role in Gaza.

Israeli chief of staff Eyal Zamir advised the government to halt the entry of humanitarian aid from Jordan until the completion of an inquiry into the incident, and the implementation of revised screening procedures for Jordanian drivers, the military said.

Earlier this month, Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for a shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem that killed six people.

In September 2024, a gunman from Jordan also killed three Israelis at the Allenby Crossing before being shot dead by security forces.

Reuters

Israel opens 48-hour evacuation route as tanks press into Gaza City

Israel says new corridor will let civilians flee Gaza City, but many stay amid fear, danger and displacement
World
1 day ago

Trump to return to the UN amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres says ahead of General Assembly international co-operation 'straining under pressures'
World
1 day ago

Israel launches main stage of Gaza ground assault

IDF says about 3,000 Hamas combatants still in Gaza City
World
2 days ago

Starmer and Trump tout ‘special relationship’ while avoiding tricky issues

Leaders meet amid political tensions, focusing on optics over substance as key policy debates go unaddressed
World
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Netanyahu’s self-inflicted wound

Last week’s Israeli air strikes may have helped the Qatari regime by shifting the focus sharply back to Israel’s leader
Opinion
1 day ago
