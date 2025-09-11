World / Middle East

Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state, signs West Bank settlement expansion plan

The move, two days after Israel tried to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar and was roundly condemned, may add to strained relations with allies

11 September 2025 - 21:38
by Steven Scheer
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene where a shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8 2025. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an agreement on Thursday to push ahead with a controversial settlement expansion plan that would cut across land that the Palestinians seek for a state.

“There will never be a Palestinian state. This place is ours,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Maale Adumim settlement in the West Bank where thousands of new housing units would be added.

“We will safeguard our heritage, our land, and our security.”

Last month, the E1 project, which would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, received final approval from a defence ministry planning commission.

Netanyahu was joined by nationalist members of his coalition, including far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in August said a Palestinian state “is being erased from the table, not with slogans but with actions”.

The move, coming two days after Israel tried to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar and was roundly condemned, may add to already strained relations with many of its allies.

Restarting the project could further isolate Israel, which has watched some Western allies frustrated by its continuation and planned escalation of the Gaza war announce they may recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month.

E1 is located adjacent to Maale Adumim and was frozen in 2012 and 2020 amid objections from the US and European governments.

Total investment in the project, which will include adding roads and upgrading major infrastructure, is estimated at nearly $1bn.

Western capitals and campaign groups have opposed the settlement project due to concerns that it could undermine a future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, existing side by side with Israel.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law.

If we didn’t get Hamas leaders this time, we’ll get them next time, Israeli official says

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an attack in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday
World
1 day ago

Evacuation orders showered on Gaza City residents trigger panic

Thousands called up for final big push as Israel threatens ‘mighty hurricane’ if remaining hostages not freed
World
2 days ago

Lamola stands by SA’s genocide case against Israel as a ‘necessary intervention’

Minister says the country’s actions seek to compel Israel’s compliance with binding provisional measures
National
1 day ago

Israel calls for Hamas to surrender amid Gaza onslaught

Islamic movement says it will not lay down arms but would release hostages if Israel withdraws its forces from Gaza
World
4 days ago
