Body of hostage Ilan Weiss recovered from Gaza, Israel says
Items belonging to a second individual were also retrieved
29 August 2025 - 12:12
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.
Items belonging to a second individual, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the statement added.
Reuters
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.