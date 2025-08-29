World / Middle East

Body of hostage Ilan Weiss recovered from Gaza, Israel says

Items belonging to a second individual were also retrieved

29 August 2025 - 12:12
by Jana Choukeir
An Israeli soldier and military vehicles on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel has recovered the body of hostage Ilan Weiss from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Friday.

Items belonging to a second individual, whose identity has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved, the statement added. 

Reuters

