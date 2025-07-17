Israeli strikes kill 22 in Gaza, two in church linked to Pope Francis amid ceasefire talks

Cairo/Jerusalem — Israeli forces killed at least 22 people in attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including two people who died in a strike on a church the late Pope Francis used to speak to regularly, medics and church officials said.

Eight men tasked with protecting aid trucks were reported among the dead in air strikes that were carried out while mediators continued ceasefire talks in Doha.

A US official said this week the talks were going well but two officials from the Palestinian militant group Hamas told Reuters there had been no breakthrough as the Israeli military continued to pummel Gaza.

A man and a woman died, and several people were wounded in “an apparent strike by the Israeli army” on Gaza’s Holy Family Church, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

“We pray that their souls rest (in peace) and for an end to this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians,” said the patriarchate, which oversees the church.

Photos released by the church showed its roof had been hit close to the main cross, scorching the stone façade, and that windows had been broken.

Father Gabriele Romanelli, an Argentine who used to regularly update Pope Francis about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was lightly injured in the attack.

TV footage showed him sitting receiving treatment at Al Ahly Hospital in Gaza, with a bandage around his lower right leg.

Eradicate

“The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said they were “aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under review.

“The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them,” it said.