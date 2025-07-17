World / Middle East

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Gaza, two in church linked to Pope Francis amid ceasefire talks

Hamas sources claim lack of progress in Doha negotiations despite US official saying they are going well

17 July 2025 - 16:42
by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Crispian Balmer
People carry the body of Palestinian Christian Saad Salama, who was killed in an Israeli strike on the Church of the Holy Family, according to medics, at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza City, on July 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
Cairo/Jerusalem — Israeli forces killed at least 22 people in attacks in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including two people who died in a strike on a church the late Pope Francis used to speak to regularly, medics and church officials said.

Eight men tasked with protecting aid trucks were reported among the dead in air strikes that were carried out while mediators continued ceasefire talks in Doha.

A US official said this week the talks were going well but two officials from the Palestinian militant group Hamas told Reuters there had been no breakthrough as the Israeli military continued to pummel Gaza.

A man and a woman died, and several people were wounded in “an apparent strike by the Israeli army” on Gaza’s Holy Family Church, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

“We pray that their souls rest (in peace) and for an end to this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians,” said the patriarchate, which oversees the church.

Photos released by the church showed its roof had been hit close to the main cross, scorching the stone façade, and that windows had been broken.

Father Gabriele Romanelli, an Argentine who used to regularly update Pope Francis about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was lightly injured in the attack.

TV footage showed him sitting receiving treatment at Al Ahly Hospital in Gaza, with a bandage around his lower right leg.

Eradicate

“The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said they were “aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under review.

“The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them,” it said.

Israel has been trying to eradicate Hamas in Gaza in a military campaign that began after the group’s deadly attack on Israel in October 2023 and has caused widespread hunger and privation in the tiny enclave.

Palestinian medics said one air strike on Thursday had killed a man, his wife and their five children in Jabalia in northern Gaza, and that another in the north had killed eight men who had been handed responsibility for protecting aid trucks.

Three people were killed in an air strike in central Gaza and four in Zeitoun in eastern Gaza, medics said.

Mediators

Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the US, have hosted more than 10 days of talks on a proposed US 60-day truce.

As part of the potential deal, 10 hostages held in Gaza would be returned along with the bodies of 18 others, spread out over 60 days. In exchange, Israel would release detained Palestinians. The exact number is not clear.

A Hamas source with knowledge of the matter said Israel had presented new maps to the mediators, pledging to pull the army further back than had previously been offered. The source said this partially met Hamas’ demands, but was still insufficient.

An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near Majdal Shams. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near Majdal Shams. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV

Disputes also remain over aid delivery mechanisms into Gaza, and guarantees that any eventual truce would lead to ending the war, said the two other Hamas officials who spoke to Reuters.

Israel has told the mediators it is willing to drop its demand to maintain a military presence along the so-called Morag Corridor in southern Gaza during a ceasefire and is prepared to show flexibility regarding the size of the security buffer it would retain near the Israeli border, Israeli media reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office did not immediately comment on the reports.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza were going well. A Palestinian official close to the talks said such optimistic comments were “empty of substance.”

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 58,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Almost 1,650 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed as a result of the conflict, including 1,200 killed in the October 7 2023 Hamas attack, according to Israeli tallies.

Reuters

