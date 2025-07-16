World / Middle East

Shas party quits Israeli coalition over military exemption

Move leaves Netanyahu with minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections

16 July 2025 - 19:25
by Emily Rose
An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near Majdal Shams, December 8 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
Jerusalem — An ultra-orthodox party quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition on Wednesday after a similar move earlier this week by another religious group, leaving the government without a working majority in parliament.

The Shas party said it was leaving the coalition to protest against legislators’ failure to guarantee future exemption from military conscription for religious students.

“Shas representatives… find with a heavy heart that they cannot stay in the government and be a part of it,” the group said in a statement, a day after the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party also announced their walkout.

Their joint move leaves Netanyahu with a minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections, or undermine efforts to secure a possible Gaza ceasefire.

Israel’s parliament starts a three-month summer recess on July 27, giving Netanyahu time to try to resolve the long-standing problem over whether ultra-Orthodox students should continue to be exempt from military service.

Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure after coalition party quits

Netanyahu is also facing pressure from far-right parties in his coalition over ceasefire talks under way in Qatar
World
1 day ago

Aid group blames ‘armed agitators’ for deadly crush at Gaza food site

US-backed GHF says at least 20 Palestinians were killed in instigated crowd surge at Khan Younis
World
2 hours ago

Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for two-month Gaza ceasefire

Israel has said the war against Hamas can only end if the militant group is disarmed and dismantled, but Hamas refuses to lay down arms
World
2 weeks ago

Israeli strike kills 16 near Gaza clinic as truce talks drag on

Israel’s military says strike was against a militant who took part in the Hamas-led attack that triggered the war
World
6 days ago
