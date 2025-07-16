An Israeli soldier stands on a tank near Majdal Shams, December 8 2024. Picture: REUTERS/STOYAN NENOV
Jerusalem — An ultra-orthodox party quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition on Wednesday after a similar move earlier this week by another religious group, leaving the government without a working majority in parliament.
The Shas party said it was leaving the coalition to protest against legislators’ failure to guarantee future exemption from military conscription for religious students.
“Shas representatives… find with a heavy heart that they cannot stay in the government and be a part of it,” the group said in a statement, a day after the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party also announced their walkout.
Their joint move leaves Netanyahu with a minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections, or undermine efforts to secure a possible Gaza ceasefire.
Israel’s parliament starts a three-month summer recess on July 27, giving Netanyahu time to try to resolve the long-standing problem over whether ultra-Orthodox students should continue to be exempt from military service.
Shas party quits Israeli coalition over military exemption
Move leaves Netanyahu with minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections
Jerusalem — An ultra-orthodox party quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition on Wednesday after a similar move earlier this week by another religious group, leaving the government without a working majority in parliament.
The Shas party said it was leaving the coalition to protest against legislators’ failure to guarantee future exemption from military conscription for religious students.
“Shas representatives… find with a heavy heart that they cannot stay in the government and be a part of it,” the group said in a statement, a day after the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party also announced their walkout.
Their joint move leaves Netanyahu with a minority government but is not expected to usher in immediate elections, or undermine efforts to secure a possible Gaza ceasefire.
Israel’s parliament starts a three-month summer recess on July 27, giving Netanyahu time to try to resolve the long-standing problem over whether ultra-Orthodox students should continue to be exempt from military service.
Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure after coalition party quits
Aid group blames ‘armed agitators’ for deadly crush at Gaza food site
Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for two-month Gaza ceasefire
Israeli strike kills 16 near Gaza clinic as truce talks drag on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure after coalition party quits
Aid group blames ‘armed agitators’ for deadly crush at Gaza food site
Israel vows to protect Druze from government forces amid strikes on Syrian city
Israeli strike kills 16 near Gaza clinic as truce talks drag on
Gaza ceasefire could take more time but can be reached, Israeli officials say
Netanyahu to meet Trump as Israelis and Hamas discuss ceasefire
Weakened Hamas seeking ceasefire guarantees as scores more die in Gaza
Donald Trump urges Hamas to accept terms for two-month Gaza ceasefire
Gaza hopes rise on Trump’s ceasefire statement as Israel continues attacks
Night of bombing in Gaza as Israeli officials in US for ceasefire talks
Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza ahead of US ceasefire talks
Jerusalem court cancels trial hearings for Netanyahu
Israel puts two-day block on aid entering Gaza to stop theft by Hamas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.