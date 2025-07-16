Aid group blames ‘armed agitators’ for deadly crush at Gaza food site

Palestinians gather to receive aid supplies in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. File photo: REUTERS
Cairo/Jerusalem — At least 20 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in what the US-backed group said was a crowd surge instigated by armed agitators.
The GHF, which is supported by Israel, said 19 people were trampled and one fatally stabbed during the crush at one of its centres in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
“We have credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd — armed and affiliated with Hamas — deliberately fomented the unrest,” GHF said in a statement.
Hamas rejected the GHF allegation as “false and misleading”, blaming the incident on the GHF and Israel’s military.
Witnesses said guards at the site sprayed pepper gas at them after they had locked the gates to the centre, trapping them between the gates and the outer wire-fence.
“People kept gathering and pressuring each other; when people pushed each other… those who couldn’t stand fell under the people and were crushed,” said Mahmoud Fojo, 21, who was hurt in the stampede.
Palestinian health officials said 21 people had died of suffocation at the site. One medic said lots of people crammed into a small space had been crushed.
On Tuesday, the UN rights office in Geneva said it had recorded at least 875 killings within the past six weeks in the vicinity of aid sites and food convoys in Gaza — the majority of them close to GHF distribution points.
Most of those deaths were caused by gunfire that locals have blamed on the Israeli military.
The military has acknowledged that Palestinian civilians were harmed near aid distribution centres, saying that Israeli forces had been issued new instructions with “lessons learnt”.
The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians.
Hamas denies the accusation.
Amjad Al-Shawa, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network, accused the GHF of gross mismanagement.
“People who flock in their thousands [to GHF sites] are hungry and exhausted, and they get squeezed into narrow places, amid shortages of aid and the absence of organisation and discipline by the GHF,” he said.
Earlier yesterday, the Israeli military said it had finished paving a new road in southern Gaza, separating several towns east of Khan Younis from the rest of the territory in an effort to disrupt Hamas operations.
Palestinians see the road, which extends Israeli control, as a way to put pressure on Hamas in ongoing ceasefire talks, which started on July 6 and are being brokered by Arab mediators Egypt and Qatar with the backing of the US.
Palestinian sources close to the negotiations said a breakthrough had not yet been reached on any of the main issues.
Hamas said it rejected an Israeli demand to keep at least 40% of Gaza under its control as part of any deal.
Hamas also demanded the dismantlement of the GHF and the reinstatement of a UN-led aid delivery mechanism.
Senior Hamas official Basem Naim said in a post on his Facebook page that the road showed Israel was not serious about reaching a ceasefire deal and confirms “the occupation’s long-term intentions and plans to remain inside the Strip”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war will end once Hamas is disarmed and removed from Gaza.

Reuters
