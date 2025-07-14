World / Middle East

Sectarian fighting intensifies in Syria’s Sweida

Clashes involving Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias claim more than 30 lives, says interior ministry

14 July 2025 - 17:37
by Suleiman al-Khalidi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man rides a motorcycle past vehicles burned by wildfires, in the countryside of Latakia, Syria. Picture: REUTERS/KARAM AL-MASRI
A man rides a motorcycle past vehicles burned by wildfires, in the countryside of Latakia, Syria. Picture: REUTERS/KARAM AL-MASRI

Amman — More than 30 people were killed and 100 injured in armed clashes in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida, the Syrian interior ministry said early on Monday, in the latest bout of sectarian clashes.

The violence erupted after a wave of kidnappings, including the abduction of a Druze merchant on Friday on the highway linking Damascus to Sweida, witnesses said.

This is the first time sectarian fighting has erupted inside the city of Sweida itself, the provincial capital of the mostly Druze province.

Last April saw clashes between Sunni fighters and armed Druze residents of Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, which later spread to another district near the provincial capital.

“This cycle of violence has exploded in a terrifying way and if it doesn’t end we are heading towards to a bloodbath,” said Rayan Marouf, a Druze researcher based in Sweida who runs the Suwayda24 website.

The clashes involving Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias were centred in Maqwas neighbourhood east of Sweida, which is inhabited by Bedouin tribes, and was encircled by armed Druze groups and later seized.

The Syrian ministry of interior said that its forces will begin direct intervention in Sweida to resolve the conflict, calling on local parties in the Druze city to co-operate with the security forces.

Armed Bedouin tribesmen also launched attacks on Druze villages on the western and north outskirts of the city, residents said.

A medical source said at least 15 bodies had been taken to the morgue at Sweida’s state hospital. About 50 people were injured, with some transported to Deraa city for medical care.

The violence marked the latest episode of sectarian bloodshed in Syria, where fears among minority groups have surged since Islamist-led rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad in December, installing their own government and security forces.

Those concerns intensified after the killing of hundreds of Alawites in March, in apparent retaliation for an earlier attack carried out by Assad loyalists.

It was the deadliest sectarian flare-up in years in Syria, where a 14-year civil war ended last December with Assad fleeing to Russia after his government was overthrown by rebel forces. Reuters

The mass killings of Alawites and how Syrian government forces and factions are linked to the bloodshed

‘Turn off cameras. Kill every male. Their blood is as dirty as pigs,’ wrote a militiaman on his Facebook page
World
2 weeks ago

Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar in retaliatory strike

Bahrain shuts airspace after Iranian strike, oil slips more than 4%
World
3 weeks ago

Israel responds to air strikes from Syria

Israel has carried out its first air strikes in Syria in nearly a month, saying it hit weapons belonging to the government in retaliation for the ...
World
1 month ago

What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?

As the new government attempts to rebuild Syria’s economy, the country’s large debt pile needs addressing
World
1 month ago

Trump urges Syrian president Sharaa to establish ties with Israel

US president presses Ahmed al-Sharaa in meeting to join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in normalising relations
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Former president Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria dies ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump cranks up trade war with threat of 30% ...
World
3.
White House probes Fed renovation costs as way to ...
World / Americas
4.
World briefs: Kim supports Russia in resolving ...
World
5.
Nvidia CEO urged to avoid China firms undermining ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

The mass killings of Alawites and how Syrian government forces and factions are ...

World / Middle East

Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar in retaliatory strike

World / Middle East

Israel responds to air strikes from Syria

World / Middle East

What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?

World / Middle East

Trump urges Syrian president Sharaa to establish ties with Israel

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.