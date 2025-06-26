Israel puts two-day block on aid entering Gaza to stop theft by Hamas

Supporters of International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN) protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: REUTERS/ISABEL INFANTES
Cairo/Tel Aviv — Israel has stopped aid entering Gaza for two days to prevent it being seized by Hamas, an official said on Thursday after images circulated of masked men on aid trucks who clan leaders said were protecting aid, not Hamas stealing it from civilians.
Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer later told reporters that aid was still entering Gaza from the south, but did not specify whether any supplies were entering the north.
A UN source said all aid due to enter northern Gaza had been put on hold. Trucks carrying aid supplies often enter Gaza in the evening. Reuters could not immediately confirm if that would happen on Thursday and Friday. A representative for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Suspended
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a joint statement with defense minister Israel Katz, said late on Wednesday that he had ordered the military to present a plan within two days to prevent Hamas from taking control of aid.
They cited new unspecified information indicating that Hamas was seizing aid intended for civilians in northern Gaza. A video circulating on Wednesday showed dozens of masked men, some armed with rifles but most carrying sticks, riding on aid trucks.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that aid deliveries had been temporarily suspended for two days to allow the military time to develop a new plan.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli prime minister’s office, the defense ministry or the Israeli military.
The Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs, which represents influential clans in the territory, said that trucks had been protected as part of an aid security process managed “solely through tribal efforts”. The commission said that no Palestinian faction, a reference to Hamas, had taken part in the process.
Vulnerable
Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for more than two decades but now controls only parts of the territory after nearly two years of war with Israel, denied any involvement.
Throughout the war, numerous clans, civil society groups and factions — including Hamas’ secular political rival Fatah — have stepped in to help provide security for the aid convoys.
Clans made up of extended families connected through blood and marriage have long been a fundamental part of Gazan society.
Amjad al-Shawa, director of an umbrella body for Palestinian non-governmental organisations, said the aid protected by clans on Wednesday was being distributed to vulnerable families.
There is an acute shortage of food and other basic supplies after the nearly two-year military campaign by Israel that has displaced most of Gaza’s 2-million inhabitants.
Aid trucks and warehouses storing supplies have often been looted, frequently by desperate and starving Palestinians. Israel accuses Hamas of stealing aid for its own fighters or to sell to finance its operations, an accusation Hamas denies.
“The clans came… to form a stance to prevent the aggressors and the thieves from stealing the food that belongs to our people,” Abu Salman Al Moghani, a representative of Gazan clans, said, referring to Wednesday’s operation.
The Wednesday video was shared on X by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who claimed that Hamas had taken control of aid allowed into Gaza by the Israeli government. Bennett is widely seen as the most viable challenger to Netanyahu at the next election.
Negotiations
Netanyahu has also faced pressure from within his right-wing coalition, with some hardline members threatening to quit over ceasefire negotiations and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 2023, killing nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 others hostage into Gaza.
In response, Israel launched a military campaign that has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to local health authorities in Gaza.
At least 118 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since Wednesday, local health authorities said, including some shot near an aid distribution point, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Twenty hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, while Hamas is also holding the bodies of 30 who have died.
Israel puts two-day block on aid entering Gaza to stop theft by Hamas
Though Hamas denies involvement, a video shows masked men riding atop aid trucks
Cairo/Tel Aviv — Israel has stopped aid entering Gaza for two days to prevent it being seized by Hamas, an official said on Thursday after images circulated of masked men on aid trucks who clan leaders said were protecting aid, not Hamas stealing it from civilians.
Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer later told reporters that aid was still entering Gaza from the south, but did not specify whether any supplies were entering the north.
A UN source said all aid due to enter northern Gaza had been put on hold. Trucks carrying aid supplies often enter Gaza in the evening. Reuters could not immediately confirm if that would happen on Thursday and Friday. A representative for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Suspended
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a joint statement with defense minister Israel Katz, said late on Wednesday that he had ordered the military to present a plan within two days to prevent Hamas from taking control of aid.
They cited new unspecified information indicating that Hamas was seizing aid intended for civilians in northern Gaza. A video circulating on Wednesday showed dozens of masked men, some armed with rifles but most carrying sticks, riding on aid trucks.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that aid deliveries had been temporarily suspended for two days to allow the military time to develop a new plan.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli prime minister’s office, the defense ministry or the Israeli military.
The Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs, which represents influential clans in the territory, said that trucks had been protected as part of an aid security process managed “solely through tribal efforts”. The commission said that no Palestinian faction, a reference to Hamas, had taken part in the process.
Vulnerable
Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for more than two decades but now controls only parts of the territory after nearly two years of war with Israel, denied any involvement.
Throughout the war, numerous clans, civil society groups and factions — including Hamas’ secular political rival Fatah — have stepped in to help provide security for the aid convoys.
Clans made up of extended families connected through blood and marriage have long been a fundamental part of Gazan society.
Amjad al-Shawa, director of an umbrella body for Palestinian non-governmental organisations, said the aid protected by clans on Wednesday was being distributed to vulnerable families.
There is an acute shortage of food and other basic supplies after the nearly two-year military campaign by Israel that has displaced most of Gaza’s 2-million inhabitants.
Aid trucks and warehouses storing supplies have often been looted, frequently by desperate and starving Palestinians. Israel accuses Hamas of stealing aid for its own fighters or to sell to finance its operations, an accusation Hamas denies.
“The clans came… to form a stance to prevent the aggressors and the thieves from stealing the food that belongs to our people,” Abu Salman Al Moghani, a representative of Gazan clans, said, referring to Wednesday’s operation.
The Wednesday video was shared on X by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who claimed that Hamas had taken control of aid allowed into Gaza by the Israeli government. Bennett is widely seen as the most viable challenger to Netanyahu at the next election.
Negotiations
Netanyahu has also faced pressure from within his right-wing coalition, with some hardline members threatening to quit over ceasefire negotiations and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The war began when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7 2023, killing nearly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 others hostage into Gaza.
In response, Israel launched a military campaign that has killed more than 56,000 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to local health authorities in Gaza.
At least 118 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since Wednesday, local health authorities said, including some shot near an aid distribution point, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Twenty hostages remain in captivity in Gaza, while Hamas is also holding the bodies of 30 who have died.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israel’s Gaza attack dashes Palestinians’ hopes for truce
Israel-Iran ceasefire takes hold under pressure from Trump
TOM EATON: Spare a thought for Frigg or Tiw when humans flip flop
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.