Trump says he ‘may or may not’ join Israel’s bombing campaign in Iran

Iranians jammed highways out of the capital Tehran, a city of 10-million people, as residents sought sanctuary from intensified Israeli air strikes.

In its latest bombing run, Israel said its air force destroyed Iran’s police headquarters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video released by his office on Wednesday evening, said Israel was “progressing step by step” towards eliminating threats posed by Iran’s nuclear sites and ballistic missile arsenal.

“We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking with tremendous force at the regime of the ayatollahs. We are hitting the nuclear sites, the missiles, the headquarters, the symbols of the regime,” Netanyahu said.

He also thanked Trump, “a great friend of the state of Israel”, for standing by its side in the conflict, saying the two were in continuous contact.

Khamenei, 86, rebuked Trump in a recorded speech played on television, his first appearance since Friday.

The Americans “should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage”, he said.

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender.”

Trump has veered from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the six-day-old war to suggesting the US might join it. In social media posts on Tuesday, he mused about killing Khamenei, then demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

A source familiar with internal discussions said Trump and his team were considering options that included joining Israel in strikes against Iranian nuclear installations.

Pentagon

Defence secretary Pete Hegseth told a Senate committee that the Pentagon was prepared to execute any order given by Trump.

Iran’s mission to the UN mocked Trump in posts on X: “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance,” it wrote.

“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House,” it said. “The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to ‘take out’ Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

Israel’s military said 50 Israeli jets struck about 20 targets in Tehran overnight, including sites producing raw materials, components and manufacturing systems for missiles.

It advised Iranians to leave parts of Tehran for their own safety while it bombed targets.

In Israel, sirens rang out anew at dusk on Wednesday warning of further incoming Iranian missiles. There were no immediate reports of serious damage, while a motorist was injured by missile debris, Israeli medics said.

The army later advised civilians they could leave protected areas, signalling the threat had passed.

At Ramat Gan train station east of Tel Aviv, people were lying on city-supplied mattresses or sitting in camping chairs, with plastic water bottles strewn about.

Iran has reported at least 224 deaths in Israeli attacks, mostly civilians, but has not updated that toll for days.

In Israel, the Iranian missile salvoes mark the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that a significant number of projectiles fired from Iran have penetrated defences, killing Israelis in their homes.

Since Friday, Iran has fired about 400 missiles at Israel, about 40 of which have pierced air defences, killing 24 people, all of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Strait of Hormuz

Iran has been exploring options for leverage, including veiled threats to hit the global oil market by restricting access to the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important shipping artery for oil.

Oil prices leapt 9% on Friday and have marched higher this week. The CEO of Italian energy company Eni said the rises so far were still limited, signalling an expectation that serious disruption would be averted.

Inside Iran, authorities are intent on preventing panic and shortages. Fewer images of destruction have been allowed to circulate than in the early days of the bombing, when state media showed pictures of explosions, fires and flattened apartments. A ban on filming by the public has been imposed.

The communications ministry said on Wednesday that temporary restrictions on internet access would be imposed to help prevent “the enemy from threatening citizens’ lives and property”.

Iran’s ability to hit back hard at Israel through strikes by proxy militia close to Israeli borders has been limited by the devastating blows Israel has dealt to Tehran’s regional allies — Hamas and Hezbollah — in conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon since 2023.

