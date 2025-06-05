US group distributing aid in Gaza reopens sites after delays

A man carries a girl as Palestinians evacuate the wounded from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, according to medics, June 5 2025. REUTERS/Khamis Al-Rifi BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE.
Cairo/Jerusalem — A US- and Israel-backed organisation distributing aid in Gaza said on Thursday it was reopening two distribution sites a day after shutting them following a series of deadly shootings close to its operations.
The US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said only two sites in southern Gaza’s Rafah area would operate on Thursday, after all sites were closed the day before for maintenance. GHF had opened three sites earlier in the week, and one of Thursday’s sites was in a new location, it said.
The GHF, which has been fiercely criticised by humanitarian organisations including the United Nations for alleged lack of neutrality, began distributing aid last week. The UN has warned that most of Gaza’s 2.3-million population is at risk of famine after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the enclave.
Meanwhile, Israel announced it had recovered the bodies of two dual nationality Israeli-American hostages from Gaza. Gadi Hagi and his wife Judy Weinstein-Hagi were killed and taken to Gaza after Hamas’ October 7 2023 attack that triggered the war. Fifty-six hostages remain in captivity, with fewer than half believed to be alive.
The Israeli military has intensified operations in Gaza since breaking a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in March, taking more territory with the government pushing to wipe out the Islamist militant group.
Israel isolated
At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Thursday, including four journalists in a hospital in the enclave’s north, local health authorities said. The military said that it had targeted an Islamic Jihad militant who was operating a command-and-control centre.
The Hamas-run government media office says that 225 journalists in Gaza have been killed since the war began.
The renewed military campaign has further isolated Israel amid mounting international pressure. On Wednesday, a US veto blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution, backed by the 14 other members, demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” and full, unrestricted aid access to Gaza.
Under global pressure, Israel allowed limited UN-led aid deliveries to resume on May 19. A week later, the relatively unknown GHF launched a new aid distribution system that bypasses traditional relief agencies.
Warning shots
The GHF halted distributions on Wednesday and said it was pressing Israeli forces to improve civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its operations after dozens of Palestinians were shot dead near the Rafah site over three consecutive days this week.
What exactly occurred remains unclear, but the Israeli military said its soldiers fired warning shots in each incident. GHF has said that aid was safely handed out from its sites without any incident.
The US organisation, which uses private US security and logistics companies to transport aid to its distribution points inside Gaza from where it is collected, has said that it has so far distributed at least 7-million meals.
The UN and international humanitarian groups refuse to work with the GHF because they say aid distribution is essentially controlled by Israel’s military and forces the displacement of Palestinians by limiting distribution points to a few venues in central and southern Gaza.
Navigating the Gaza Strip is dangerous, with unexploded rockets and shells making it hard for many to reach aid handout sites. For Palestinians in north Gaza, cut off from distribution points in the south, even that remains out of reach.
Footage released by the GHF this week showed hundreds of Palestinians crowding its site in Rafah, collecting aid from piles of stacked boxes without any clear system of distribution.
Muslims around the world will begin celebrating Eid al Adha from Thursday, a holiday typically marked by slaughtering livestock, but in Gaza food is scarce after nearly two years of war and Israeli siege.
Stealing aid
Israeli opposition legislator Avigdor Lieberman accused the government on Thursday of arming Palestinian militias in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said later in a statement that Israel was acting “in various ways” on the recommendation of the security establishment.
Netanyahu’s office did not deny Lieberman's accusation.
Israeli media reported that Israel had transferred weapons to Yasser Abu Shabab, a leader of a large clan in the Rafah area, now under full Israeli army control.
Abu Shabab previously said that he was building up a force to secure aid deliveries into some parts of Gaza.
Hamas security officials told Reuters Abu Shabab was wanted for “collaborating with the occupation against his people”. They said Hamas forces had killed at least two dozen of his men before January in what they said were clashes with looters of aid trucks.
Israel has long accused Hamas of stealing aid, which the group denies. On Wednesday, a Palestinian transport company contracted by UN agencies suspended operations indefinitely after an armed gang intercepted its aid trucks in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, killing one driver and injuring another.
Funding
Israel and the US are urging the UN and governments to work through the GHF. But it is unclear who is funding the group, which this week named an evangelical Christian with ties to US President Donald Trump as its executive chair.
The war in Gaza has raged since Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in Israel in the October 2023 attack and took 251 hostages back to the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel responded with a military campaign that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Reuters
