Former Fed vice-chair and Bank of Israel chief Stanley Fischer dies at 81

Fischer was born in Zambia and held dual US-Israeli citizenship

01 June 2025 - 19:47
by Steven Scheer
The late Federal Reserve vice-chair and Bank of Israel head Stanley Fischer in Washington, the US, September 18 2017. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
The late Federal Reserve vice-chair and Bank of Israel head Stanley Fischer in Washington, the US, September 18 2017. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

Jerusalem — Stanley Fischer, who helped shape modern economic theory during a career that included heading the Bank of Israel and serving as vice-chair of the US Federal Reserve, has died at the age of 81.

The Bank of Israel said he died on Saturday night but did not give a cause of death. Fischer was born in Zambia and had dual US-Israeli citizenship.

As an academic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fischer trained many of the people who went on to be top central bankers, including former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke as well as Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president.

Fischer served as chief economist at the World Bank, and first deputy MD at the IMF during the Asian financial crisis and was then vice chair at Citigroup from 2002 to 2005.

During an eight-year stint as Israel’s central bank chief from 2005-2013, Fischer helped the country weather the 2008 global financial crisis with minimal economic damage, elevating Israel’s economy on the global stage, while creating a monetary policy committee to decide on interest rates like in other advanced economies.

He was vice-chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017 and served as a director at Bank Hapoalim in 2020 and 2021.

Current Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron praised Fischer’s contribution to the Bank of Israel and to advancing Israel’s economy as “truly significant”.

The soft-spoken Fischer — who played a role in Israel’s economic stabilisation plan in 1985 during a period of hyperinflation — was chosen by then finance minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prime minister Ariel Sharon as central bank chief.

Netanyahu, now prime minister, called Fischer a “great Zionist” for leaving the US and moving to Israel to take on the top job at Israel’s central bank.

“He was an outstanding economist. In the framework of his role as governor, he greatly contributed to the Israeli economy, especially to the return of stability during the global economic crisis,” Netanyahu said, adding that Stanley — as he was known in Israel — proudly represented Israel and its economy worldwide.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also paid tribute.

“He played a huge role in strengthening Israel’s economy, its remarkable resilience, and its strong reputation around the world,” Herzog said. “He was a world-class professional, a man of integrity, with a heart of gold. A true lover of peace.”

Reuters

Trump urges Fed chair Powell to cut rates in private White House meeting

US president, during an in-person meeting, shares long-held view that it's a mistake not to lower rates
2 days ago

Fed minutes show increasing caution in May

Minutes highlight inflation and unemployment risks, and note that a change in the dollar's safe-haven status 'could have long-lasting implications ...
3 days ago

ECB rejects newspaper claim that Lagarde wants to leave early to lead WEF

Christine Lagarde 'determined to complete her eight-year term as president of the European Central Bank'
4 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Politics delaying Reserve Bank governor lowering inflation target

Lesetja Kganyago is now in his third term and it is said he wants the lower limit to be his legacy
2 days ago
World / Americas
World / Europe
World / Europe
World / Europe
Economy

World / Europe

World / Americas

World / Americas

Economy

