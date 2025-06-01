Former Fed vice-chair and Bank of Israel chief Stanley Fischer dies at 81

The late Federal Reserve vice-chair and Bank of Israel head Stanley Fischer in Washington, the US, September 18 2017. Picture: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Stanley Fischer, who helped shape modern economic theory during a career that included heading the Bank of Israel and serving as vice-chair of the US Federal Reserve, has died at the age of 81.
The Bank of Israel said he died on Saturday night but did not give a cause of death. Fischer was born in Zambia and had dual US-Israeli citizenship.
As an academic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fischer trained many of the people who went on to be top central bankers, including former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke as well as Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president.
Fischer served as chief economist at the World Bank, and first deputy MD at the IMF during the Asian financial crisis and was then vice chair at Citigroup from 2002 to 2005.
During an eight-year stint as Israel’s central bank chief from 2005-2013, Fischer helped the country weather the 2008 global financial crisis with minimal economic damage, elevating Israel’s economy on the global stage, while creating a monetary policy committee to decide on interest rates like in other advanced economies.
He was vice-chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017 and served as a director at Bank Hapoalim in 2020 and 2021.
Current Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron praised Fischer’s contribution to the Bank of Israel and to advancing Israel’s economy as “truly significant”.
The soft-spoken Fischer — who played a role in Israel’s economic stabilisation plan in 1985 during a period of hyperinflation — was chosen by then finance minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prime minister Ariel Sharon as central bank chief.
Netanyahu, now prime minister, called Fischer a “great Zionist” for leaving the US and moving to Israel to take on the top job at Israel’s central bank.
“He was an outstanding economist. In the framework of his role as governor, he greatly contributed to the Israeli economy, especially to the return of stability during the global economic crisis,” Netanyahu said, adding that Stanley — as he was known in Israel — proudly represented Israel and its economy worldwide.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also paid tribute.
“He played a huge role in strengthening Israel’s economy, its remarkable resilience, and its strong reputation around the world,” Herzog said. “He was a world-class professional, a man of integrity, with a heart of gold. A true lover of peace.”
Former Fed vice-chair and Bank of Israel chief Stanley Fischer dies at 81
Fischer was born in Zambia and held dual US-Israeli citizenship
Jerusalem — Stanley Fischer, who helped shape modern economic theory during a career that included heading the Bank of Israel and serving as vice-chair of the US Federal Reserve, has died at the age of 81.
The Bank of Israel said he died on Saturday night but did not give a cause of death. Fischer was born in Zambia and had dual US-Israeli citizenship.
As an academic at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Fischer trained many of the people who went on to be top central bankers, including former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke as well as Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank president.
Fischer served as chief economist at the World Bank, and first deputy MD at the IMF during the Asian financial crisis and was then vice chair at Citigroup from 2002 to 2005.
During an eight-year stint as Israel’s central bank chief from 2005-2013, Fischer helped the country weather the 2008 global financial crisis with minimal economic damage, elevating Israel’s economy on the global stage, while creating a monetary policy committee to decide on interest rates like in other advanced economies.
He was vice-chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017 and served as a director at Bank Hapoalim in 2020 and 2021.
Current Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron praised Fischer’s contribution to the Bank of Israel and to advancing Israel’s economy as “truly significant”.
The soft-spoken Fischer — who played a role in Israel’s economic stabilisation plan in 1985 during a period of hyperinflation — was chosen by then finance minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prime minister Ariel Sharon as central bank chief.
Netanyahu, now prime minister, called Fischer a “great Zionist” for leaving the US and moving to Israel to take on the top job at Israel’s central bank.
“He was an outstanding economist. In the framework of his role as governor, he greatly contributed to the Israeli economy, especially to the return of stability during the global economic crisis,” Netanyahu said, adding that Stanley — as he was known in Israel — proudly represented Israel and its economy worldwide.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also paid tribute.
“He played a huge role in strengthening Israel’s economy, its remarkable resilience, and its strong reputation around the world,” Herzog said. “He was a world-class professional, a man of integrity, with a heart of gold. A true lover of peace.”
Reuters
Trump urges Fed chair Powell to cut rates in private White House meeting
Fed minutes show increasing caution in May
ECB rejects newspaper claim that Lagarde wants to leave early to lead WEF
HILARY JOFFE: Politics delaying Reserve Bank governor lowering inflation target
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%
ECB rejects newspaper claim that Lagarde wants to leave early to lead WEF
Trump urges Fed chair Powell to cut rates in private White House meeting
Fed minutes show increasing caution in May
Reserve Bank renews call to narrow inflation target band
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.