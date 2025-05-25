World / Middle East

Journalist and rescue service official die as Israeli strikes kill 23 in Gaza

Hamas says the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 2023 has risen to 220

25 May 2025 - 15:30
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike, in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: REUTERS/ADEL AL-KHADER
Cairo — Israeli military strikes killed at least 23 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a local journalist and a senior rescue service official, local health authorities said.

The latest deaths in the Israeli campaign resulted from separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the south, Jabalia in the north and Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, medics said.

In Jabalia, they said local journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and several family members were killed by an air strike that hit his house earlier on Sunday.

Another air strike in Nuseirat killed Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior official in the territory’s civil emergency service, and his wife in their house, medics added.

There was no immediate comment by the Israeli military.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said that Abu Warda’s death raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 2023 to 220.

In a separate statement, the media office said Israeli forces were in control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, either through ground forces or evacuation orders and bombardment that keeps residents away from their homes.

The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said in separate statements on Sunday that fighters carried out several ambushes and attacks using bombs and anti-tank rockets against Israeli forces operating in several areas across Gaza.

On Friday the Israeli military said it had conducted more strikes in Gaza overnight, hitting 75 targets including weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers.

Israel launched an air and ground war in Gaza after a Hamas cross-border attack on October 7 2023 which killed 1,200 people by Israeli tallies, with 251 hostages abducted into Gaza.

The conflict has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and devastated the coastal strip. Aid groups say signs of severe malnutrition are widespread.

Reuters

France, UK and Canada ‘on wrong side of humanity’, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the three countries want to help Palestinian militant group Hamas
World
2 days ago

What will happen to Syria’s war debts after decades as a pariah?

As the new government attempts to rebuild Syria’s economy, the country’s large debt pile needs addressing
World
6 days ago

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying

Supreme leader repeats threats against Israel and accuses the US president of backing Gaza bombing
World
1 week ago

Scores killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza while Trump visits region

Hamas ready to free all hostages in return for an end to the war but face eradication worse than ‘Nakba’
World
1 week ago

Qatar Airways signs for 160 Boeing jets during Trump visit

Deal concluded during Trump’s second stop on a tour of Gulf states
World
1 week ago

Trump urges Syrian president Sharaa to establish ties with Israel

US president presses Ahmed al-Sharaa in meeting to join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in normalising relations
World
1 week ago
