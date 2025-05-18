Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: WANA/REUTERS
Tehran — Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused US President Donald Trump of lying after Trump said during his Gulf tour last week that he wanted peace in the region.
On the contrary, said Khamenei, the US uses its power to give “10-tonne bombs to the Zionist (Israeli) regime to drop on the heads of Gaza’s children”.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates on Friday that Iran had to move quickly on a US proposal for its nuclear programme or “something bad’s going to happen”.
His remarks, said Khamenei, “aren’t even worth responding to”. They are an “embarrassment to the speaker and the American people”, Khamenei added.
“Undoubtedly, the source of corruption, war and conflict in this region is the Zionist regime — a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumour that must be uprooted; it will be uprooted,” he said at an event at a religious centre in Tehran, according to state media.
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Trump speaks about peace while simultaneously making threats.
“Which should we believe?” Pezeshkian said at a naval event in Tehran. “On the one hand, he speaks of peace and on the other, he threatens with the most advanced tools of mass killing.”
Tehran would continue Iran-US nuclear talks but is not afraid of threats. “We are not seeking war,” Pezeshkian said.
While Trump said on Friday that Iran had a US proposal about its nuclear programme, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in a post on X said Tehran had not received any such proposal.
“There is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to (uranium) enrichment for peaceful purposes...” he said.
Araqchi warned that Washington’s constant change of stance prolongs nuclear talks, state TV reported.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that America repeatedly defines a new framework for negotiations that prolongs the process,” the broadcast quoted Araqchi as saying.
Pezeshkian said Iran would not “back down from our legitimate rights”.
“Because we refuse to bow to bullying, they say we are source of instability in the region,” he said.
A fourth round of Iran-US talks ended in Oman last Sunday. A new round has not been scheduled yet.
Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses Trump of lying
Supreme leader repeats threats against Israel and accuses the US president of backing Gaza bombing
